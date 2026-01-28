Employment Law Attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, Filed a Lawsuit Against Davey Tree Surgery Company, for Alleged Failure to Provide Required Meal Periods and Rest Periods

Davey Tree Surgery Company, a tree maintenance and removal company, allegedly failed to provide employees with accurate wages due to missed meals and break breaks. This allegedly resulted in violations of various California Labor Codes.

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The San Francisco employment law attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a class action complaint alleging that Davey Tree Surgery Company violated the California Labor Code. The Davey Tree Surgery Company class action lawsuit, Case No. 26CV00093, is currently pending in the Santa Cruz Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the Complaint can be read here.

According to the lawsuit filed, Davey Tree Surgery Company allegedly (a) failed to provide meal and rest periods, (b) failed to pay employees minimum and overtime wages, (c) failed to provide accurate itemized wage statements, (d) failed to reimburse for required expenses, (e) failed to pay sick wages, and (f) failed to provide wages when due, all in violation of the applicable Labor Code sections listed in California Labor Code Sections 201-203, 226, 226.7, 233, 246, 510, 512, 1194, 1197, 1197.1, 2802, and the applicable Wage Order(s), and thereby gives rise to civil penalties as a result of such alleged conduct.

Davey Tree Surgery Company allegedly required employees to work on their meal breaks, which should have been employees' off-duty meal breaks. This allegedly resulted in Defendant rounding the meal period time to avoid paying penalties to employees. As a result of their rigorous work schedules, employees were required from time to time to perform work as ordered by Defendant for more than five (5) hours during some shifts without receiving a meal break. Defendant violated California Labor Codes §§ 1194, 1197, and 1197.1 .

