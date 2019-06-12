Employment Services Markets, 2024 - Growing Prominence of Agile and Flexible Workforce Lends Traction
DUBLIN, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Employment Services: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Employment Services in US$ Million.
The Global, US, Canadian, Japanese and European markets are further analyzed by the following Service Segments:
- Temporary Staffing/Agency Work
- Permanent Recruitment/Search & Placement
- Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO)
- Others
Additionally, the Global and the US markets are analyzed by the following End-Use Sectors:
- Industrial
- Clerical/Office
- Information Technology
- Engineering
- Medical
- Accounting & Finance
- Others
The report profiles 447 companies including many key and niche players such as:
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Employment Services: Helping Employers Secure Human Resources with the Highest Core Competencies
Global Market Outlook
With Global Megatrends Transforming the Workforce Landscape, Employment Services Providers Grow in Prominence than Ever Before
Economic and Geopolitical Uncertainty
Shift towards Gig Economy
Growing Skills Imbalances
Changing Demographic Mix
Automation, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence
Digitization, Big Data & Analytics
Emerging Markets: The New Growth Engine for the Global Employment Services Market
Temporary Staffing Services Dominate Global Employment Services Industry
Myriad Benefits Offered by Temporary/Agency Staffing Drive Market Penetration
Temporary Jobs: An Important Barometer for a Country's Economic Health
Economic Recovery Provides an Impetus to Global Employment Services Market
3. GROWTH DRIVERS, MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES
Structural Changes in Labor Market and Growing Skills Gap: Opportunity for Employment Service Providers
Major Trends in the Staffing Industry
Talent Shortage
Remote & Flexible Workforce Models
Focus on Soft Skills
Automation & AI
Leveraging Data for Strategic Workforce Planning
Focus on Staff Technology
Employee Experience
Rise of Mobile & Social Recruiting
Growing Prominence of Agile and Flexible Workforce Lends Traction to Employment Services Market
Increasing Focus on Core Competencies and the Resulting Need to Outsource Recruitment Processes Drive Healthy Growth in RPO Market
Important Factors Driving Growth in the RPO Market
Comparison with Other Models
Drawbacks of RPO Model
Rising Significance of Next Generation Technologies for RPO Providers
Emerging Use Cases of Digital Technologies in Talent Acquisition
RPO Sector Registers Growth in Number of Deals
Offshoring of RPO Services Picks Up Pace
Talent Acquisition & Retention: Changing Definition of RPOs
RPO Penetration in Small and Mid-Size Companies Gains Momentum
Despite Cannibalization by Online Hiring, Recruitment Agencies Continue to Sustain Growth Momentum
Transforming Social Networking Landscape Benefits Employment Services Industry
Smart Data Technologies and Other Technology Advancements Offer Lucrative Opportunities for Public Employment Services
Big Data: The Game Changer in Recruitment Space
Rising Popularity of Cloud-Based Recruitment Software Augurs Well for the Market
Digital Strategies Facilitate in Enhancing Efficiency of Recruitment Process
Expanding Workforce Solution Offerings by Employment Service Providers Benefit Market Growth
The Essential Nature of Employment Services in Addressing Undeclared, Illegal Work Bodes Well for Market Adoption
Rising Need for Labor Mobility to Offset Anti-Immigrant Sentiments Favors Market Demand
Employment Screening Market: Imperative Need to Verify Job Seekers' Credentials Drives Growth
Exponential Increase in Urban Population & Expanding Middle Class: Mega Trends Strengthening Market Prospects
4. REGULATORY OVERVIEW
Landmark Legislations Regulating Employment Services Sector
ILO Convention 181
EU Agency Work Directive
5. SERVICE OVERVIEW
Major Types of Employment Services
Temporary Staffing
Permanent Placement
Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO)
Other Employment Services
Outplacement
Training
Managed Service Programs (MSP)
Vendor Management System (VMS)
Major Types of Employment Services Providers
Public Employment Services
Private Employment Agencies
Temporary Staffing Agency Work
Temporary Help Services
Professional Employer Organizations (PEOs)
Permanent Placement or Recruitment Services
Executive Search Services
Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Services
6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Employments Services - A Highly Fragmented Market
Leading Staffing & Recruitment Firms Worldwide (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Adecco Group, Allegis Group, ManpowerGroup, Randstad Holding, Recruit, and Others
Consolidation Activity Intensifies in the Staffing Industry
Select M&A Activity Transactions in the Staffing Industry for 2017 and 2018
6.1 Focus on Select Global Players
6.2 Recent Industry Activity
LinkedIn Takes Over Glint
Staffing 360 Solutions Acquires Resources, Inc.
Cielo Enters into Partnership with TalVista
Ultimate Software to Acquire PeopleDoc
Recruit Holdings Acquires Glassdoor
Poolia to Merge with Uniflex
Proman Acquires Paramount Staffing
Indeed Takes Over Resume.com
PSI Services LLC Takes Over Select International
Modis Expands Operations in Singapore
Recruit Holdings to Acquire Workopolis.com's Assets
Marcum Search Acquires Staffing Services of JHill
Staffing Express Takes Over Agility Staffing
Adecco Group Takes Over Vettery
ULG Staffing Takes Over STAFFWORKS
Penmac Takes Over Employment Resource Center
TTM Healthcare Opens Manchester Office to Expand Presence in the UK
Openjobmetis Completes Acquisition of Coverclip Srl
InGenesis Takes Over Kelly Healthcare Resources
CareerStaff Unlimited Purchases Remedy Rehab
BG Staffing Acquires Smart Resources
Indeed Takes Over Interviewed
SEEK Professionals Takes Over Green Bay
Malone Takes Over OmniSource
Aon Divests Outsourcing Platform
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
9. COMPANY PROFILES
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ute0py
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
