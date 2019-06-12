Employment Services Markets, 2024 - Growing Prominence of Agile and Flexible Workforce Lends Traction

DUBLIN, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Employment Services: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Employment Services in US$ Million.

The Global, US, Canadian, Japanese and European markets are further analyzed by the following Service Segments:

Temporary Staffing/Agency Work

Permanent Recruitment/Search & Placement

Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO)

Others

Additionally, the Global and the US markets are analyzed by the following End-Use Sectors:



Industrial

Clerical/Office

Information Technology

Engineering

Medical

Accounting & Finance

Others

The report profiles 447 companies including many key and niche players such as:



51job ( China )

) Allegis Group, Inc. ( USA )

) ADP, LLC ( USA )

) Beijing Foreign Enterprise Human Resource Service Co., Ltd ( China )

) CDI Corporation ( USA )

) Cielo, Inc. ( USA )

) China International Talent Development Center ( China )

) Hays Plc (UK)

Kelly Services, Inc. ( USA )

) Korn/Ferry International ( USA )

) ManpowerGroup, Inc. ( USA )

) Right Management Consultants, Inc.

Morson Group (UK)

Anderselite Ltd. (UK)

Pasona, Inc. ( Japan )

) Poolia AB ( Sweden )

) Randstad Holding NV ( The Netherlands )

) Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Recruit Global Staffing ( The Netherlands )

) Robert Half International, Inc. ( USA )

) Synergie SA ( France )

) The Adecco Group ( Switzerland )

) Adecco Staffing USA ( USA )

( ) Ajilon ( USA )

) Lee Hecht Harrison , LLC ( USA )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS

Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Employment Services: Helping Employers Secure Human Resources with the Highest Core Competencies

Global Market Outlook

With Global Megatrends Transforming the Workforce Landscape, Employment Services Providers Grow in Prominence than Ever Before

Economic and Geopolitical Uncertainty

Shift towards Gig Economy

Growing Skills Imbalances

Changing Demographic Mix

Automation, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence

Digitization, Big Data & Analytics

Emerging Markets: The New Growth Engine for the Global Employment Services Market

Temporary Staffing Services Dominate Global Employment Services Industry

Myriad Benefits Offered by Temporary/Agency Staffing Drive Market Penetration

Temporary Jobs: An Important Barometer for a Country's Economic Health

Economic Recovery Provides an Impetus to Global Employment Services Market



3. GROWTH DRIVERS, MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES

Structural Changes in Labor Market and Growing Skills Gap: Opportunity for Employment Service Providers

Major Trends in the Staffing Industry

Talent Shortage

Remote & Flexible Workforce Models

Focus on Soft Skills

Automation & AI

Leveraging Data for Strategic Workforce Planning

Focus on Staff Technology

Employee Experience

Rise of Mobile & Social Recruiting

Growing Prominence of Agile and Flexible Workforce Lends Traction to Employment Services Market

Increasing Focus on Core Competencies and the Resulting Need to Outsource Recruitment Processes Drive Healthy Growth in RPO Market

Important Factors Driving Growth in the RPO Market

Comparison with Other Models

Drawbacks of RPO Model

Rising Significance of Next Generation Technologies for RPO Providers

Emerging Use Cases of Digital Technologies in Talent Acquisition

RPO Sector Registers Growth in Number of Deals

Offshoring of RPO Services Picks Up Pace

Talent Acquisition & Retention: Changing Definition of RPOs

RPO Penetration in Small and Mid-Size Companies Gains Momentum

Despite Cannibalization by Online Hiring, Recruitment Agencies Continue to Sustain Growth Momentum

Transforming Social Networking Landscape Benefits Employment Services Industry

Smart Data Technologies and Other Technology Advancements Offer Lucrative Opportunities for Public Employment Services

Big Data: The Game Changer in Recruitment Space

Rising Popularity of Cloud-Based Recruitment Software Augurs Well for the Market

Digital Strategies Facilitate in Enhancing Efficiency of Recruitment Process

Expanding Workforce Solution Offerings by Employment Service Providers Benefit Market Growth

The Essential Nature of Employment Services in Addressing Undeclared, Illegal Work Bodes Well for Market Adoption

Rising Need for Labor Mobility to Offset Anti-Immigrant Sentiments Favors Market Demand

Employment Screening Market: Imperative Need to Verify Job Seekers' Credentials Drives Growth

Exponential Increase in Urban Population & Expanding Middle Class: Mega Trends Strengthening Market Prospects



4. REGULATORY OVERVIEW

Landmark Legislations Regulating Employment Services Sector

ILO Convention 181

EU Agency Work Directive



5. SERVICE OVERVIEW

Major Types of Employment Services

Temporary Staffing

Permanent Placement

Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO)

Other Employment Services

Outplacement

Training

Managed Service Programs (MSP)

Vendor Management System (VMS)

Major Types of Employment Services Providers

Public Employment Services

Private Employment Agencies

Temporary Staffing Agency Work

Temporary Help Services

Professional Employer Organizations (PEOs)

Permanent Placement or Recruitment Services

Executive Search Services

Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Services



6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Employments Services - A Highly Fragmented Market

Leading Staffing & Recruitment Firms Worldwide (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Adecco Group, Allegis Group, ManpowerGroup, Randstad Holding, Recruit, and Others

Consolidation Activity Intensifies in the Staffing Industry

Select M&A Activity Transactions in the Staffing Industry for 2017 and 2018



6.1 Focus on Select Global Players



6.2 Recent Industry Activity

LinkedIn Takes Over Glint

Staffing 360 Solutions Acquires Resources, Inc.

Cielo Enters into Partnership with TalVista

Ultimate Software to Acquire PeopleDoc

Recruit Holdings Acquires Glassdoor

Poolia to Merge with Uniflex

Proman Acquires Paramount Staffing

Indeed Takes Over Resume.com

PSI Services LLC Takes Over Select International

Modis Expands Operations in Singapore

Recruit Holdings to Acquire Workopolis.com's Assets

Marcum Search Acquires Staffing Services of JHill

Staffing Express Takes Over Agility Staffing

Adecco Group Takes Over Vettery

ULG Staffing Takes Over STAFFWORKS

Penmac Takes Over Employment Resource Center

TTM Healthcare Opens Manchester Office to Expand Presence in the UK

Openjobmetis Completes Acquisition of Coverclip Srl

InGenesis Takes Over Kelly Healthcare Resources

CareerStaff Unlimited Purchases Remedy Rehab

BG Staffing Acquires Smart Resources

Indeed Takes Over Interviewed

SEEK Professionals Takes Over Green Bay

Malone Takes Over OmniSource

Aon Divests Outsourcing Platform



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



9. COMPANY PROFILES

Total Companies Profiled: 447 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 508)

The United States

Canada

Japan

Europe

France

(3)

Germany

(2)

The United Kingdom

(55)

Italy

(2)

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan)

Middle East

