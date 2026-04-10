Emporia Research Enhances Healthcare Targeting Capabilities, Leveraging Definitive Healthcare Data and Insights

AUSTIN, Texas, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Emporia Research, a leader in B2B research participant recruitment, today announced enhanced healthcare targeting capabilities made possible through collaboration with Definitive Healthcare — a leading provider of healthcare market data and analytics.

By leveraging Definitive Healthcare data and insights, Emporia has significantly expanded its ability to recruit healthcare executives, administrators, and technical decision makers with greater precision — alongside NPI-verified physicians and clinical staff.

"Healthcare decision making is spread across C-suite executives, IT directors, procurement teams and clinical leaders," said Christopher Hughes, Founding Product Manager at Emporia Research. "Working with Definitive Healthcare gives us the ability to target these audiences with a level of specificity that hasn't existed in research recruitment before."

Precision Targeting for Healthcare Decision Makers

By leveraging data from Definitive Healthcare, Emporia's targeting capabilities now include:

Institutional role and title — hospital executives, administrators, department heads and IT decision makers

Organizational affiliations — health systems, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and group practices

Prescribing behavior and procedure volume

Clinical trial participation and research activity

Financial relationships with manufacturers and device companies

Credentialing, board certifications, and license verification

This allows research teams to move beyond broad specialty targeting to reach the specific individuals who influence purchasing, adoption and policy within healthcare organizations.

Built on Verified Identity

Emporia's healthcare recruitment builds on the company's proven data quality infrastructure — including LinkedIn verification, proprietary fraud detection and NPI registry validation — ensuring every participant has the professional credibility to back up who they claim to be.

"Definitive delivers highly trusted data across the healthcare industry," said Jake Roeland, Co-Founder and CTO of Emporia Research. "Combined with our verification stack, we're giving clients confidence that they're hearing from the executives and decision makers who actually shape healthcare outcomes."

About Emporia Research

Emporia Research specializes in modernizing participant recruitment for the world's leading research organizations. By combining programmatic reach, advanced verification technologies and a commitment to data integrity, Emporia enables researchers to confidently gather insights from the audiences that matter most.

For more information, visit https://www.emporiaresearch.com/contact

Media Contact

Michael Hess

(610) 731-4714

[email protected]

SOURCE Emporia Research