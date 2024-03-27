Empower Brands Honors Top Franchisees of the Year at 2024 Annual Meeting

Annual gathering in Las Vegas celebrates standout achievements and dedication of leading franchise owners across the network

RICHMOND, Va., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Empower Brands , a multi-brand franchisor of premium commercial and residential services, recently announced the winners of the company's Franchisee of the Year awards during its 2024 annual meeting held in Las Vegas.

"This year's convention theme was 'upping the ante,' which was perfectly suited to our Las Vegas setting and the year of achievements from our franchisees, teams and dedicated partners," said Scott Zide, CEO of Empower Brands. "The enthusiasm and 'all-in' mentality was unparalleled as we convened, blending the expertise of both new and seasoned brands and franchisees to exchange insights, discuss brand evolution and most importantly, to honor the phenomenal achievements of our people. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to our award recipients. Their successes this year are a reflection of the power of an empowered mindset, and I'm eager to see their continued growth."

Empower Brands' Franchisee of the Year awards highlight the accomplishments of owners who not only excel in sales but have a passion for the business and their customers. Recipients are true representatives of the brand's core values and serve as gold-standard examples to their peers and fellow owners.

This year's award winners include:

2023 Archadeck Outdoor Living Franchisee of the Year:

Steve and Jane Habib - Seattle Eastside, Wash.

2023 Conserva Irrigation Franchisee of the Year:

Vanesa Ellis - Northeast Florida

2023 FRSTeam Franchisee of the Year:

Jeff and Shelly Waters - Tulsa, Okla.

2023 JanPro Franchisee of the Year:

Robert Burns - Western Carolinas

2023 Koala Insulation Franchisee of the Year:

Jeramie and Nicole Snelling - West Florida

2023 Outdoor Lighting Perspectives Franchisee of the Year:

Rick and Margie Popio - Richmond and Charlottesville, Va.

2023 Superior Fence and Rail Franchisee of the Year:

Gary and Andrea Locke - Southwest Florida

"This year, our franchisees have not only exceeded expectations but also redefined excellence in our industry," said Tom Welter, President of Empower Brands. "Their dedication and innovation are the driving forces behind our network's growth and success. As we celebrate their achievements, we remain committed to supporting their journey toward new heights of success. I'm thrilled to see how we'll continue to elevate our collective performance in the coming year."

To learn more about franchising with Empower Brands, visit EmpowerFranchising.com .

About Empower Brands

Empower Brands was founded in 2022 as a product of the integration of Lynx Franchising and Outdoor Living Brands. Empower Brands encompasses ten industry-leading brands across commercial and residential services: JAN-PRO, FRSTeam, Archadeck Outdoor Living, Outdoor Lighting Perspectives (OLP), Conserva Irrigation, Superior Fence & Rail, Wallaby Windows, Koala Insulation, Canopy Lawn Care and Bumble Roofing. Empower is dedicated to providing its customers with the highest quality products and services in the commercial and home services industries while simultaneously delivering its franchise owners committed personal support, tools and empowerment to pursue their own success. Empower Brands is a portfolio company of MidOcean Partners, a leading private equity firm with an excellent track record investing in successful, growth-focused franchise businesses. For more about Empower Brands, visit the company's website at EmpowerFranchising.com .

