Empower Brands Announces Joint Venture with Canopy Lawn Care

World-class franchisor lays the groundwork with new strategic partnership

RICHMOND, Va., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Empower Brands , multi-brand franchisor of premium commercial and residential services, announced today its new joint venture with Canopy Lawn Care . Canopy marks Empower Brands' fourth new brand under its umbrella in 2023 following the additions of Koala Insulation, Wallaby Windows and Bumble Roofing.

"When we began conversations with Canopy a few months back, I knew they would be a great fit for our portfolio and organization," said Scott Zide, CEO of Empower Brands. "The brands' mission is to leave people and properties better than they found them, and they live by a service-first code of values. Now, we have the privilege of partnering with an already great brand and proven business model that we can expand nationally via a franchise system."

Canopy Lawn Care was founded in 2016 as an answer to the need for an innovative approach to smarter lawn care. Its services span from weed control and fertilization to lawn aeration to fungal protection and more. Through this partnership, Empower Brands will seamlessly incorporate Canopy Lawn Care's premium services and innovative business model into its incubation function that launches new franchise brands. This will provide Canopy with the necessary tools, resources, and support it needs to establish a successful franchise framework. In turn, Empower will expand its services with a new market segment and build an established brand into a thriving franchise opportunity.

"We're looking forward to partnering with Empower Brands and combining our shared vision for business growth and entrepreneurial success," said Canopy Lawn Care founder Hunt Davis. "Canopy Lawn Care has always been committed to delivering exceptional service and innovation in the lawn care industry. By teaming up with Empower Brands, we can extend our reach and impact by providing aspiring franchisees with a proven business model, comprehensive training and support system and the tools they need to thrive."

The strategic partnership between Empower Brands and Canopy Lawn Care is a testament to their commitment to innovation, growth, and the success of their franchisees. Both brands are ready to hit the ground running and are actively seeking out potential owners.

To learn more about franchising with Empower Brands, visit EmpowerFranchising.com .

About Empower Brands

Empower Brands was founded in 2022 as a product of the integration of Lynx Franchising and Outdoor Living Brands. Empower encompasses ten industry-leading brands across commercial and residential services: JAN-PRO, Intelligent Office, FRSTeam, Archadeck Outdoor Living, Outdoor Lighting Perspectives (OLP), Conserva Irrigation, Superior Fence & Rail, Wallaby Windows, Koala Insulation and Bumble Roofing. Empower is dedicated to providing its customers with the highest quality products and services in the commercial and home services industries while simultaneously delivering its franchise owners committed personal support, tools and empowerment to pursue their own success. Empower Brands is a portfolio company of MidOcean Partners, a leading private equity firm with an excellent track record investing in successful, growth-focused franchise businesses. For more about Empower Brands, visit the company's website at EmpowerFranchising.com .

