Empower Brands Announces Joint Venture with Canopy Lawn Care

News provided by

Empower Brands

28 Jun, 2023, 10:15 ET

World-class franchisor lays the groundwork with new strategic partnership

RICHMOND, Va., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Empower Brands, multi-brand franchisor of premium commercial and residential services, announced today its new joint venture with Canopy Lawn Care. Canopy marks Empower Brands' fourth new brand under its umbrella in 2023 following the additions of Koala Insulation, Wallaby Windows and Bumble Roofing.

"When we began conversations with Canopy a few months back, I knew they would be a great fit for our portfolio and organization," said Scott Zide, CEO of Empower Brands. "The brands' mission is to leave people and properties better than they found them, and they live by a service-first code of values. Now, we have the privilege of partnering with an already great brand and proven business model that we can expand nationally via a franchise system."

Canopy Lawn Care was founded in 2016 as an answer to the need for an innovative approach to smarter lawn care. Its services span from weed control and fertilization to lawn aeration to fungal protection and more. Through this partnership, Empower Brands will seamlessly incorporate Canopy Lawn Care's premium services and innovative business model into its incubation function that launches new franchise brands. This will provide Canopy with the necessary tools, resources, and support it needs to establish a successful franchise framework. In turn, Empower will expand its services with a new market segment and build an established brand into a thriving franchise opportunity.

"We're looking forward to partnering with Empower Brands and combining our shared vision for business growth and entrepreneurial success," said Canopy Lawn Care founder Hunt Davis. "Canopy Lawn Care has always been committed to delivering exceptional service and innovation in the lawn care industry. By teaming up with Empower Brands, we can extend our reach and impact by providing aspiring franchisees with a proven business model, comprehensive training and support system and the tools they need to thrive."

The strategic partnership between Empower Brands and Canopy Lawn Care is a testament to their commitment to innovation, growth, and the success of their franchisees. Both brands are ready to hit the ground running and are actively seeking out potential owners.

To learn more about franchising with Empower Brands, visit EmpowerFranchising.com.

About Empower Brands
Empower Brands was founded in 2022 as a product of the integration of Lynx Franchising and Outdoor Living Brands. Empower encompasses ten industry-leading brands across commercial and residential services: JAN-PRO, Intelligent Office, FRSTeam, Archadeck Outdoor Living, Outdoor Lighting Perspectives (OLP), Conserva Irrigation, Superior Fence & Rail, Wallaby Windows, Koala Insulation and Bumble Roofing. Empower is dedicated to providing its customers with the highest quality products and services in the commercial and home services industries while simultaneously delivering its franchise owners committed personal support, tools and empowerment to pursue their own success. Empower Brands is a portfolio company of MidOcean Partners, a leading private equity firm with an excellent track record investing in successful, growth-focused franchise businesses. For more about Empower Brands, visit the company's website at EmpowerFranchising.com.

SOURCE Empower Brands

Also from this source

Empower Brands Introduces "The Franchise Blueprint": A New Podcast Revealing the Secrets to Successful Franchising

Bumble Roofing Joins Forces with Empower Brands

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.