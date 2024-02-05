Empower Brokerage Among Top 15 ACA Producers in the Nation

Empower Brokerage, Inc.

Feb. 5, 2024

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Empower Brokerage's dedication to educating their insurance agents and clientele amounted to huge successes in 2023. The organization is staunchly committed to helping people across the nation find the right insurance coverage for their needs and budget. With this mission in mind, they were able to assist so many people that they secured a position in the top 15 producers of Affordable Care Act products across the country.

Empower Brokerage seeks to make all things insurance easier. They believe that getting insured doesn't need to be as daunting or expensive as it sounds, and they're looking to dispel myths and answer questions. What should a person do when they're too young for Medicare but terrified of ACA plan costs? What should you do if you recently celebrated your twenty-sixth birthday and were just removed from your parent's health insurance plan? With so many insurance organizations vying for your attention and pocketbooks, who can you depend on to deliver? What are the answers?

If you've struggled to understand your insurance options and are confused about where to go and who to trust, consider contacting Empower Brokerage. Their friendly licensed agents are well-equipped to answer your health insurance questions, helping you find the coverage that best fits you and your situation. They focus on prioritizing the needs of their clients and fostering a personal connection with each and every person they help. You can call Empower Brokerage at (844) 410-1320 or visit their website https://empowerhealthinsuranceusa.com/.

Empower Brokerage has cherished improving the lives of individuals and families for over five decades. The company now has six brick-and-mortar locations: one in Las Vegas, Nevada, and the others in Houston, Laredo, Harlingen, Edinburg, and Southlake, Texas, growing larger every day.

Cali Naughton
[email protected]

