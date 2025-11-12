Empower Brokerage Sets Benchmark Hosting Face-to-Face Events

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Family-owned independent agency Empower Brokerage set a new personal record by directly hosting 137 in-person events so far in 2025. Throughout the year, Empower Brokerage invites insurance agents to attend educational events where they can learn about the company, insurance carrier products from carrier representatives, and receive training from Empower Brokerage's staff. Additionally, the field marketing organization (FMO) supported its partnering agents by providing them with funds to host their own events for potential customers. So far this year, the company has assisted its agents in organizing 246 separate events to better serve the public.

The FMO believes that face-to-face interaction is vital to building strong relationships and delivering personalized service. When agents interact with individuals in person, they demonstrate their insurance expertise and their desire to help in a much more impactful way compared to meeting online. These events offer customers the chance to interact face-to-face and provide agents the opportunity to establish trust with potential clients.

Empower Brokerage has received numerous positive reviews from the public and agents for its tireless efforts. Mr. De Santiago, a customer, says he received help "finding temporary insurance and then permanent insurance" and declares that he found exactly what he needed at the right price. Mr. De Santiago expressed that his agent was very helpful, respectful, and knowledgeable. He appreciated Call Center Manager Deyanira Rodriguez's assistance and was very pleased with the service.

Recently, agent Mr. Smith praised the company leadership. "Empower Brokerage in Las Vegas has been a game-changer for my business. [Regional Sales Director] Codey [Loveless] has not only helped me revive my Medicare business but has also expanded my knowledge in ways I didn't even realize were possible. He's introduced me to aspects of the industry I never knew existed, and the support has been incredible." Mr. Smith further states, "That kind of dedication is rare, and I truly believe that without Empower Brokerage, my business wouldn't be here today. I can't recommend them enough to anyone looking for expert guidance, genuine support, and a partner who truly cares about your success."

The organization's commitment to educating agents and the public yields such positive results for both parties that it inspires agents from across the country to partner with Empower Brokerage.

