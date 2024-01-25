Empower Brokerage Boosts Cancer Awareness with Donation to Me Squared Cancer Foundation

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Me Squared Cancer Foundation remains committed to impacting lives by providing financial support and cancer-related education to newly diagnosed cancer patients in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Empower Brokerage cherishes its role as a benefactor to Me Squared and treasures donating to help people in their community.

Over the last five years, patients and their families have greatly benefited from the foundation's humanitarian efforts. The charity is a proponent of patient emotional health as well. They ensure each patient is welcomed into their community so they can prosper from a strong support network. Since its inception in 2019, the organization has helped 446 cancer patients and awarded over $1,070,000 to assist in payments toward cancer treatment.

Cancer survivor Mimi Tran founded the organization shortly after her initial cancer diagnosis in 2019. Mimi's generous spirit prompted her to begin looking for a way to help those suffering from cancer and facing financial challenges in paying for medical treatments. To qualify for financial assistance, a patient must reside in either Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Hunt, Johnson, Kaufman, Parker, Rockwall, Tarrant, or Wise counties in Texas. Individuals must also be newly diagnosed adult cancer patients or have a recurrence within the previous six months. The foundation supports those of any gender with any form of cancer. The charity approves allocating medical costs toward chemotherapy, radiation, surgery, medications, doctor visits, and other medical treatments. The foundation may also provide funds for patient lodging if treatments or appointments require traveling.

The Southlake-based Empower Brokerage graciously donated $15,000 to the Me Squared Cancer Foundation at their annual Christmas party on December 15, 2023. The field marketing organization also gifted 48 baseball caps and 11 blankets to comfort and warm patients while they undergo chemotherapy.

The Me Squared Foundation will host its third annual Black & White Gala on Saturday, March 2, 2024, at The Westin Southlake. The elegant soiree will feature top shelf bourbon pull, silent and live auctions, and music by the Walton Stout Band. The foundation will be selling a select number of tickets. If you would like to purchase tickets or become a sponsor for the 2024 gala, please visit https://muradbid.com/bidapp/index.php?slug=mesquaredcf.

If you are local to DFW, please consider volunteering with the foundation. To volunteer or donate to the Me Squared Cancer Foundation, please visit their website at https://mesquaredcancerfoundation.org/ or call (817) 247-9301.

SOURCE Empower Brokerage, Inc.