Empower Brokerage Introduces Agents to ICHRA

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The family-owned independent agency, Empower Brokerage, continues to be at the forefront of implementing new resources for its partnering agents to serve the public. Recently, the Southlake, Texas-based field marketing organization began offering its agents training and support for Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangement (ICHRA) products to customers.

ICHRA is a health insurance solution for employers, regardless of size, who want to offer their employees tax-free reimbursement for individual health insurance premiums and other approved medical expenses. Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs) were once a common way for businesses to reimburse employees for health insurance premiums; however, in 2014, this option became less feasible after the implementation of the Affordable Care Act. In 2017, a Presidential Executive Order instructed federal departments to begin permitting businesses to reimburse employees through HRAs. Two years later, the government established new regulations that created ICHRA as another viable option. Typically, conventional HRAs reimburse out-of-pocket medical expenses or premiums for a group plan, but ICHRAs were designed to reimburse payments for individual Marketplace plans or Medicare. To be eligible for an ICHRA, employees must not be enrolled in a group plan.

Empower Brokerage is highly regarded for thoroughly training its partnering agents on a vast array of insurance topics, such as Medicare, health, life, annuity, ancillary products, and more. The diligent team at Empower has already begun training agents on ICHRA and how it can benefit consumers. ICHRAs change the game for employees because they no longer must be confined to a rigid group plan. Instead, consumers have the liberty to select plans that match their specific health needs and budget. Additionally, ICHRAs allow employees to choose a plan with their doctor choice in the network. Restrictive group plans may not provide this perk. ICHRA coverage also remains portable should the customer change jobs. This type of coverage can also favor small businesses that cannot afford group plans due to their small number of employees.

ICHRA's flexibility is quite a boon for agents and their clients. Empower Brokerage is committed to serving agents and the public by providing a wide selection of insurance options, like ICHRA, to meet unique situations' needs. If you are interested in acquiring an ICHRA product or are an agent looking for high-quality support, visit the Empower Brokerage website by clicking here.

SOURCE Empower Brokerage, Inc.