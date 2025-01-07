Empower Brokerage Introduces Nearly 500 People to the Insurance Industry

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2024, family-owned insurance agency Empower Brokerage welcomed 490 individuals to attend free two-day training courses teaching insurance industry basics. With nine total licensing classes having taken place in 2024, Empower is making regular bids to help people embark on a new chapter in the book of their lives. The insurance industry is unique in its recession-proof resilience, and each of these attendees has taken the first step in creating a better future for themselves. Empower Brokerage proudly walks alongside them as these new agents build their own insurance businesses.

For over 50 years, Empower has prioritized providing exceptional customer service to both the public and partnering agents. When new agent recruits agree to partner with the FMO, they are greeted with the opportunity to learn about health insurance, life insurance, annuities, Medicare, ancillary insurance products, laws, and regulations from an industry-leading expert. Upon completion of the licensing class, students are well-equipped to pass their respective state licensing exams, the first step to becoming a certified insurance professional. Prospective agents are also guided by the organization's regional sales director team, which spans the country. These knowledgeable directors are readily available to mentor and further train recruits. While some agents decide to make a full-time job out of insurance sales, others choose to balance their current workload by serving the public as an insurance problem solver part-time. Regardless, Empower Brokerage partners with new and seasoned agents to continue training, educating, and assisting them throughout their careers.

Throughout most of the year, Empower offers licensing classes every six weeks. The next class will take place January 18-19, 2025. If you want to begin a new career in a stable industry, please contact Empower Brokerage at (888) 539-1633 and ask about their next free licensing class. You can also visit their website and sign up HERE.

SOURCE Empower Brokerage, Inc.