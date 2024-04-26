Empower Community Care Awarded for Exceptional Growth and Dedication to Serving At-Risk Populations Through Evidence-Based Mental Health Solutions

ATLANTA, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Empower Community Care, a leading global behavioral health and education organization, is thrilled to announce that it has been honored with the prestigious Pacesetter Award for 2024. Presented annually by the Atlanta Business Chronicle, the Pacesetter Award recognizes the top 100 fastest-growing privately held companies in Atlanta. Pacesetters were honored on April 25th, 2024 at the annual awards ceremony in Atlanta.

Empower offers behavioral health services, education solutions, and technology for at-risk populations

The Pacesetter Award is a testament to Empower Community Care's exceptional growth and dedication to serving vulnerable populations. To qualify for this accolade, companies must demonstrate substantial growth in sales over a two-year period, and have their headquarters located in metro Atlanta.

Empower Community Care stands out for its commitment to transforming lives through evidence-based programs and technologies. Specializing in distributing scientifically proven treatments and tools, the organization focuses on empowering youths, adults, families, and communities. By providing essential services in the justice, child welfare, and education sectors, Empower Community Care plays a pivotal role in enhancing the quality of care available to those in need.

Josh Glade, CEO of Empower Community Care, expressed gratitude for the recognition, stating, "Empower Community Care is honored to accept the Pacesetter Award. This achievement underscores the importance of investing in evidence-based programming and highlights the impact our organization has on communities worldwide."

Empower Community Care is a leading global behavioral health organization responsible for distributing evidence-based programs and technologies. With approximately 115+ employees serving more than 2,000+ customers across 50 U.S. states and 35+ countries, Empower's mission is to transform the lives of troubled youth, adults, their families, and communities. Our companies use scientifically proven treatments, approaches, and tools to improve services and care available to vulnerable populations. Additional information is available at www.empowercommunitycare.com or through our individual evidence-based organization sites: thecareygroup.com, orbispartners.com, incredibleyears.com, evidencebasedassociates.com, fftllc.com, and mstservices.com.

