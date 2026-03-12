Empower Federal Credit Union Expands Partnership with Alkami by Selecting MANTL to Power Omnichannel Growth

The Syracuse-based credit union will implement MANTL's full Onboarding & Account Opening Suite to deliver a seamless retail and business member experience across all banking channels

PLANO, Texas, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) ("Alkami"), a digital sales and service platform provider for financial institutions in the U.S., today announced that Empower Federal Credit Union (Empower FCU) has selected MANTL's Onboarding & Account Opening Solution to modernize its retail and business account opening experience. By expanding its partnership with Alkami, Empower FCU is accelerating member growth and advancing its omnichannel strategy.

Empower FCU leverages the Alkami Digital Banking Platform, and implementing MANTL's full suite of omnichannel retail and business account opening technology will create a seamless, end-to-end onboarding experience for members and employees from account opening through digital banking. The credit union will enable members and businesses to open accounts online, in-branch, on a mobile application (app), or in the field, supporting Empower FCU's goal of delivering a consistent, frictionless experience across every channel.

"We selected MANTL because it delivers a modern, seamless account opening experience across both online and in-branch channels," said Lori Verzillo, senior vice president, chief retail officer, at Empower Federal Credit Union. "Fully integrated with our Alkami Digital Banking Platform, this partnership creates a true omnichannel journey, simplifies onboarding, and accelerates growth—allowing us to support our members and deliver a smooth experience across every channel, meeting them where they are from the start and throughout the relationship."

This partnership reinforces the credit union's commitment to delivering fast, intuitive, and flexible experiences that meet members wherever they are. Through MANTL Retail Account Opening, Empower FCU expects to deliver online account opening in less than five minutes and in-branch openings in under 10 minutes, dramatically reducing friction while elevating the member experience. MANTL Business Account Opening will further strengthen the credit union's ability to attract, serve, and deepen relationships with business members as it expands its business banking offerings. Existing members will also be able to open additional accounts in just a few clicks, helping drive cross-sell opportunities and deepen primary financial relationships.

"Empower Federal Credit Union is taking a thoughtful, member-first approach to omnichannel origination, and Alkami is proud to support that vision," said Taylor Adkins, vice president of product management at Alkami. "By delivering a unified retail and business account opening experience within the Alkami Digital Banking Platform, Empower FCU is removing friction, strengthening its business banking capabilities, and creating a foundation for long-term member and business growth."

About Alkami

Alkami provides a digital sales and service platform for U.S. banks and credit unions. Our unified Platform integrates onboarding, digital banking, and data and marketing—each solution can stand alone, but together they deliver more—to help institutions onboard, engage, and grow relationships. As the future shifts toward Anticipatory Banking, we help data-informed bankers meet the moment with technology that drives action.

About Empower Federal Credit Union

Empower Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by and operated for its members since its founding in 1939. Empower FCU has grown to serve 300,000 members, with branch locations across Central and Western New York. To learn more, visit www.empowerfcu.com.

