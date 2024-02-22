Empower Your Agents with Macorva's AI-powered Feedback Solutions Now Available on the Genesys AppFoundry®

HOUSTON, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an economy where exceptional experiences drive success, skilled agents play a crucial role in converting one-time buyers into brand loyalists. Macorva, a leading AI-powered employee and customer feedback solution provider, today announced its solution Marcova Agent Insights is now available on the Genesys AppFoundry, a marketplace of solutions offering a curated selection of applications and integrations that elevate customer and employee experiences.

Macorva Agent Insights seamlessly integrates with Genesys Cloud™ to reimagine how feedback is collected, analyzed, and acted upon. By leveraging cutting-edge AI, this innovative solution delivers personalized, data-driven reports that empower agents and managers to enhance every customer experience.

Transform Agent Performance with Macorva's AI-powered Insights:

  • Unified Feedback: Capture valuable customer and employee feedback across SMS, email, web portals, IVR surveys, and more. This comprehensive data paints a complete picture of agent performance and customer sentiment.
  • Actionable Insights: Macorva's AI analyzes every interaction, extracting valuable insights and coaching points tailored to each agent's strengths and weaknesses. These personalized reports ensure targeted feedback that resonates with individual needs.
  • Automated Delivery: Get insights delivered straight to agents and managers through email, Slack, or Microsoft Teams, promoting timely feedback and open communication.
  • Data-driven Coaching: Empower managers with comprehensive individual and team performance data to conduct effective, targeted coaching sessions that drive real improvement.
  • Customer-centric Approach: Understand customer needs and preferences from various channels, equipping agents to proactively address concerns and deliver seamless service experiences.

By combining Macorva's AI feedback expertise with Genesys Cloud, a modern API-first experience orchestration platform, organizations can:

  • Boost Agent Performance: Equip agents with actionable insights to improve communication skills, handle difficult situations effectively, and deliver exceptional customer service across all touchpoints.
  • Increase Customer Satisfaction: Understand customer needs and preferences at a granular level, allowing agents to proactively address concerns and deliver personalized experiences.
  • Drive Business Growth: Improved agent performance and customer satisfaction lead to higher retention rates, reduced operating costs, and ultimately, increased revenue.

The Macorva Agent Insights and Genesys Cloud™ integration equips businesses with the tools to leverage AI for impactful customer experiences and improved agent performance. It's a step forward in real-time experience management, offering a clear path to enhanced customer engagement and retention.

Accelerate the growth and personal development of your agents to create exceptional customer experiences. Visit the Genesys AppFoundry today and start your free trial of Macorva Agent Insights.

About Macorva
Macorva is modernizing experience management by bringing together frictionless feedback, advanced analytics, and artificial intelligence to transform data into targeted resources and response plans that increase employee engagement, performance, and customer satisfaction. The platform's proprietary Radiant AI® technology simplifies the process of turning feedback into actionable insights and automates the creation of performance management reports, saving managers time and providing a holistic view of employee and customer experiences. With Macorva, businesses benefit from an innovative platform that analyzes feedback with ease, offering personalized coaching for every manager and employee. For more information about Macorva, visit www.macorva.com.

