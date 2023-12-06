Macorva Launches AI-powered Feedback Reports for Immediate Customer Experience Insights

Focused on Customer Needs: Macorva's AI Reports Drive Fast, Informed Decision-making for Managers

HOUSTON, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Macorva , a leading innovator in performance management and feedback solutions, announces the launch of its cutting-edge Radiant AI® Customer Feedback Reports. Highly requested by their customer base, this newly released feature is set to revolutionize the way companies utilize customer feedback, ensuring that valuable insights never go unnoticed.

By harnessing customer feedback insights, Radiant AI® automatically transforms every customer interaction into follow-up reports, CX trends, and key quotes. With reports sent directly to your inbox, Slack or Teams app, your team can act on data immediately, keeping customers happy and connected to your business. To learn more about Radiant AI® and the Macorva platform, please visit: https://www.macorva.com

In the current dynamic business climate, companies can easily be overwhelmed by customer feedback data. Despite collecting vast amounts of information, this goldmine of insights remains largely untapped, with the data sitting idle and unused. This presents businesses with a key challenge as research shows up to 75% of customers cite fast response times as the most important attribute of the customer experience. Macorva's AI Customer Feedback Reports offer a solution, automatically converting the abundance of feedback into actionable insights.

Macorva is set to change how organizations engage with customers using its Radiant AI Customer Feedback Reports. These reports use advanced generative AI to:

Automatically distill customer feedback into actionable insights, and deliver it directly to the right people at the right time.

Strategically identify and elevate the most critical feedback, providing clear guidance on next steps to optimize customer satisfaction.

Replace time-consuming manual analysis with a streamlined, direct delivery of key customer insights, enabling businesses to make informed decisions swiftly and drive meaningful progress.

Macorva's Radiant AI technology analyzes feedback from Macorva CX surveys and data imported from clients' own feedback systems and delivers customized summaries to the right people at the right time. For example, store managers can receive daily reports, customer service agents and their supervisors are sent weekly scorecards, and company leadership receives comprehensive monthly briefings.

"Businesses struggle to make sense of the feedback they receive because it requires the right people to consistently log in and sift through dashboards and customer comments," said Dr. Nathan Childress, the Founder and CEO of Macorva. "Our AI Customer Feedback Reports eliminate this hassle by summarizing the data, highlighting key customer quotes, and sending them directly to team members. It's about getting the right information to the right people without them having to look for it."

These reports are not only automated, they are intelligent. They prioritize the most critical feedback and provide actionable steps, empowering employees at all levels to make informed decisions and take immediate action. Managers start their day with a clear understanding of customer sentiment, customer service teams can continuously refine individual agents' performance to prevent customer churn, and leadership can maintain a pulse on real-world feedback in just a few minutes.

Macorva's AI doesn't just report; it learns and adapts, ensuring that each report is more insightful than the last. This continuous improvement cycle means businesses can stay ahead of customer expectations and deliver exceptional experiences consistently.

Macorva's AI Customer Feedback Reports mark the end of manual data analysis. Built on a modern platform designed for AI from the outset, these reports fit seamlessly into Macorva's suite of generative AI features that enable businesses to transform their customer experiences. Now, the insights come to you, neatly packaged and ready to drive your business forward.

Radiant AI® Customer Reports are now available as part of Macorva CX. Learn more about the platform at www.macorva.com .

Additional Information: https://www.macorva.com/products/cx

Link to video: https://www.macorva.com/resources/radiant-ai-customer-reports-video

Macorva CX

Macorva CX is an engaging omnichannel customer experience platform. With AI-generated questions that adapt to your specific needs, and a dashboard that highlights trends and spots outliers, you'll have actionable insights at your fingertips. Custom dashboards can be created with a few clicks and zero code, eliminating the need for consultants. Plus, AI response plans provide customer communication scripts for every survey, ensuring effective communication. With mobile-first surveys and tappable attributes, you'll get qualitative insights from 99%+ of responses. Macorva CX is your all-in-one solution for understanding and improving your customer experience.

About Macorva

Macorva is revolutionizing the way businesses understand and improve their employee and customer experiences. Our comprehensive experience platform offers user-friendly solutions for performance management, employee feedback, and customer feedback. Macorva's proprietary Radiant AI technology simplifies the process of turning feedback into actionable insights and automates the creation of performance management reports, saving managers time and providing a holistic view of employee and customer experiences. This innovative platform effortlessly analyzes feedback, creating personalized coaching for every manager and employee.

Contact

Amanda Marotto

[email protected]

SOURCE Macorva