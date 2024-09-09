Empower Your Recovery with the NeuFit MS Bootcamp

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hundreds of individuals living with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) have seen vast improvements in their symptoms by incorporating the NeuFit Method into their daily routines. To continue driving these positive outcomes, NeuFit is excited to announce its upcoming MS Bootcamp. This unique event is designed to provide intensive, specialized treatment and an opportunity to connect with a supportive community—all aimed at helping participants achieve significant breakthroughs in their recovery journey.

What is the NeuFit MS Bootcamp?

A physical therapist guides a patient through balance exercises using the Neubie device, with electrodes placed on the patient’s leg to enhance stability and proprioception. The therapist stands close by for support while the device delivers electrical stimulation to aid neuromuscular re-education.

The MS Bootcamp is a dedicated, three-day program created specifically for those navigating the complexities of Multiple Sclerosis. Hosted at the NeuFit headquarters in Austin, Texas, the Bootcamp combines our innovative NeuFit Method with the revolutionary Neubie® electrical stimulation device to deliver powerful neuromuscular re-education and help participants regain lost function. During the Bootcamp, participants will have the opportunity to experience six intensive sessions with NeuFit's highly trained physical therapists. Each session is carefully tailored to address the individual's unique symptoms and goals, ensuring a truly personalized rehabilitation experience.

What Participants Can Expect

The Bootcamp provides more than just therapy—it offers a comprehensive experience focused on recovery, community, and empowerment. Participants will:

Receive Expert Guidance: Our team of experienced physical therapists will work closely with each individual to understand their needs and develop a customized treatment plan using the Neubie® device. This advanced technology helps break down neurological barriers, enabling muscles to function more effectively.

Our team of experienced physical therapists will work closely with each individual to understand their needs and develop a customized treatment plan using the Neubie® device. This advanced technology helps break down neurological barriers, enabling muscles to function more effectively. Experience Intensive Therapy Sessions: The Bootcamp includes two daily sessions designed to target specific neuromuscular challenges related to MS. By using the Neubie®, participants can experience immediate improvements in mobility, reduce spasticity, and enhance overall function.

The Bootcamp includes two daily sessions designed to target specific neuromuscular challenges related to MS. By using the Neubie®, participants can experience immediate improvements in mobility, reduce spasticity, and enhance overall function. Discover How the NeuFit Method Can Enhance Your Routine: Our trained staff will guide you through the NeuFit Method and show you how to apply it from the comfort of your home. Even after the MS Bootcamp, our team remains dedicated to supporting you throughout your MS journey.

Our trained staff will guide you through the NeuFit Method and show you how to apply it from the comfort of your home. Even after the MS Bootcamp, our team remains dedicated to supporting you throughout your MS journey. Wahls Protocol Lunch . Each day of the MS Bootcamp offers a Wahls Protocol-compliant lunch, creating a space for participants to connect, share their experiences, and further their knowledge of the Neubie technology. You'll also have the chance to meet Garrett Salpeter , the founder, and CEO of NeuFit, and learn firsthand about the origins and evolution of the NeuFit Method.

. Each day of the MS Bootcamp offers a Wahls Protocol-compliant lunch, creating a space for participants to connect, share their experiences, and further their knowledge of the Neubie technology. You'll also have the chance to meet , the founder, and CEO of NeuFit, and learn firsthand about the origins and evolution of the NeuFit Method. Join a Supportive Community: Beyond the physical benefits, the Bootcamp provides a chance to bond with others facing similar challenges. Sharing experiences and progress creates a powerful support system that is crucial for long-term success in managing MS.

Real Stories of Transformation

Participants from previous MS Bootcamps have shared life-changing results. One participant reported, "Even after the first session, I felt like I was walking better, and my limp, which had been there for six years, had significantly diminished." Another shared, "The Neubie allowed me to feel muscles and movements that had been hard to access due to my MS. It was incredible to experience immediate differences. I'm confident these changes will last if I stick to the protocol."

Upcoming Bootcamp Dates

The next MS Bootcamp will be held from Friday, November 8th to Sunday, November 10th at NeuFit Headquarters, located at 2501 South Capital of Texas HWY, Austin, TX 78746.

Spaces are limited to ensure personalized attention for every participant, so early registration is highly recommended.

Join Us and Take the Next Step in Your MS Journey

If you're ready to experience a breakthrough in your recovery, the NeuFit MS Bootcamp offers an unparalleled combination of advanced technology, personalized care, and a supportive community environment.

To learn more and register for the upcoming Bootcamp, visit https://neu.fit/ms-bootcamp/ . For additional questions, please contact [email protected].

About NeuFit

NeuFit combines the innovative Neubie® technology with the proven NeuFit Method to create a unique rehabilitation experience. This approach, rooted in neuromuscular re-education, leverages the body's capacity for neuroplasticity to produce lasting, positive changes in function.

Empower your recovery today. Let's charge forward to better outcomes together!

Contact Information:

Dr. Mandy Jacques, PT, DPT, MSCS

Director of Patient Support & Multiple Sclerosis Certified Specialist

[email protected]

SOURCE NeuFit