Empowered Advisor initiative reflects industry trend of top advisors making strategic career shifts to better serve clients and build thriving practices.

Mesirow offers open architecture, advanced planning tools, and award-winning culture to help advisors deliver exceptional client outcomes.

Initiative accelerates the firm's ongoing growth initiatives.

CHICAGO, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As more wealth advisors nationwide seek greater autonomy, flexibility, and resources to build thriving practices and deliver exceptional client outcomes, Mesirow Wealth Management is accelerating the firm's Empowered Advisor focus, a culture purpose-built for advisors ready to take control of their careers and elevate their impact.

Empowered Advisors: Mesirow Wealth Management Champions the Next Wave of Advisor Independence and Practice Growth | Photo L to R: Brian Price, CEO of Mesirow Wealth Management and Nitay Laor, Director, Strategic Growth and Acquisitions for Mesirow Wealth Management

Mesirow's Empowered Advisor initiative reflects a growing industry movement: top-performing advisors are making strategic shifts to align with firms that offer open architecture, advanced planning tools, and a culture of collaboration and innovation. At Mesirow, advisors gain the freedom and support to design their ideal practice, backed by award-winning resources and a trusted brand.

"We are deeply committed to meeting clients' evolving needs and in attracting driven, client-focused advisors who share our vision for growth," said Brian Price, CEO of Mesirow Wealth Management. "Through our 'Empowered Advisors' approach, we ensure that our outstanding wealth professionals have the autonomy, resources, and support they need to build their practice in their own way and seek exceptional outcomes for clients."

"We believe that advisors today want more than a platform," said Nitay Laor, Director, Strategic Growth and Acquisitions for Mesirow Wealth Management. "They're seeking a partner invested in their long-term success. At Mesirow, we've intentionally built an ecosystem where entrepreneurial advisors can expand their impact, accelerate growth, and design the future of their practice with confidence."

Key attributes of Mesirow's Empowered Advisor platform:

Broad Investment Selection: Advisors benefit from access to an open architecture platform, including traditional and alternative investments, backed by independent, in-house research. The platform offers a full range of investment options, model portfolios and direct access to key portfolio managers, enabling comprehensive, well-informed strategies for every client.





A Trusted Brand: With 88 years of integrity, independence, and impact, Mesirow's reputation is recognized by Barron's, Forbes, and industry peers. Advisors leverage national brand presence, strategic communications, and local momentum to accelerate growth and attract ideal prospects.





Advanced Planning Tools: Advisors can tap into a network of in-house and specialist expertise—from tax to estate to Medicare planning—delivering truly personalized, holistic wealth management. Comprehensive planning software and best-practice tools help advisors guide clients through every stage of life.





Award-Winning Culture: Mesirow is a Barron's Top 100 RIA Firm and has been recognized as a Best Place to Work by Pensions & Investments and Crain's Chicago Business, reflecting its commitment to cultivating an environment where advisors thrive.

The firm's increased focus on attracting top Wealth Advisors follows its recent acquisitions of Front Barnett Associates, LLC and Price Wealth Management, which strengthened the firm's ability to serve high net worth clients and increased the firm's presence in southeast Florida.

We invite you to learn more by visiting mesirow.com/empowered-advisor.

About Mesirow

Mesirow is an independent, employee-owned financial services firm founded in 1937. Headquartered in Chicago, with offices around the world, we serve clients through a personal, custom approach to reaching financial goals and acting as a force for social good. With capabilities spanning Private Capital & Currency, Capital Markets & Investment Banking, and Advisory Services, we invest in what matters: our clients, our communities and our culture.

To learn more, visit mesirow.com, follow us on LinkedIn and subscribe to Spark, our quarterly newsletter.

