Mesirow Advises Wertheimer Box on its Sale to SupplyOne, Inc., a Portfolio Company of Revelar Capital

CHICAGO, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesirow announced it acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Wertheimer Box on its sale to SupplyOne, Inc., a portfolio company of Revelar Capital.

Wertheimer Box is a Chicago-area corrugated packaging provider known for custom shipping boxes, branded packaging, e-commerce mailers and specialty retail displays. Founded in 1939 and based in McCook, Illinois, Wertheimer Box has grown into one of the largest independent corrugated packaging providers in the region. The Company combines decades of experience with strong design, printing and manufacturing capabilities to serve an impressive customer base.

Doug Wertheimer, Owner and President of Wertheimer Box, said, "Mesirow's sector knowledge and deep industry relationships were invaluable in identifying SupplyOne as an ideal partner. Joining SupplyOne enables us to tap into national resources and logistics, while preserving the close-knit culture and dedicated customer service that our clients have come to expect. We're excited for what this partnership means for our customers and to build on an 85+ year legacy our employees have created in the market."

"We are proud to have advised Wertheimer Box in its strategic partnership with SupplyOne," said Rick Weil, Managing Director and Co-Head of Packaging at Mesirow Investment Banking. "Wertheimer Box is a highly respected and innovative Chicagoland packaging organization with a stellar reputation. SupplyOne emerged as an ideal partner that can enhance Wertheimer Box's deep expertise in custom corrugated production with national scale and diverse packaging portfolio to deliver exceptional value to Wertheimer's customers." added Melanie Yermack, Managing Director and Co-Head of Packaging at Mesirow Investment Banking.

The sale of Wertheimer Box represents another successful corrugated transaction completed by Mesirow Investment Banking. Mesirow is one of the most active advisors in the packaging industry, having completed more than 220 transactions in the last 25 years. By leveraging extensive sector-specific expertise across industry groups and nurturing deep, longstanding relationships, Mesirow has amassed a proven track record of highly tailored and successful transactions on behalf of its clients.

Mesirow is an independent, employee-owned financial services firm founded in 1937. Headquartered in Chicago, with offices around the world, we serve clients through a personal, custom approach to reaching financial goals and acting as a force for social good. With capabilities spanning Private Capital & Currency, Capital Markets & Investment Banking, and Advisory Services, we invest in what matters: our clients, our communities and our culture.

Mesirow has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business multiple times and is one of Barron's Top 100 RIA firms. To learn more, visit mesirow.com, follow us on LinkedIn and subscribe to Spark, our quarterly newsletter.

Founded in 1939, Wertheimer Box is an independent corrugated packaging provider offering custom boxes, branded packaging, e-commerce mailers, and point-of-purchase (POP) displays. Known for its high-touch customer service, flexible minimums and comprehensive corrugated capabilities, Wertheimer Box serves businesses of all sizes from its Illinois location. For more information, visit www.wertheimerbox.com.

