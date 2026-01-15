"Empowered with Meg Ryan" Features Utah Foster Care in New Segment Regarding Youth Resilience and Advocacy

A new educational segment for Public Television explores the essential partnerships between foster families, local businesses, and social service organizations.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The educational program "Empowered with Meg Ryan" is scheduled to film a new segment featuring Utah Foster Care in February of 2026. This production, slated for distribution to Public Television stations nationwide, focuses on the systemic structures and community networks that assist children and young adults as they transition through the foster care process. By examining the logistical and emotional frameworks within the state of Utah, the segment provides an informative look at how specialized training and local partnerships contribute to the long-term success of individuals who have experienced out-of-home care.

"Children and families in foster care thrive when they are surrounded by consistent, caring support," said Nikki MacKay, CEO of Utah Foster Care."This segment highlights the power of community and the role each of us can play in creating environments where youth feel seen, supported, and empowered to build their own futures."

The upcoming segment highlights the lived experiences of individuals who have navigated the foster care system, focusing on the transition from state care to independent adulthood. Research indicates that the presence of consistent, non-familial support structures significantly influences a young person's ability to achieve educational and professional milestones. The production documents how Utah Foster Care facilitates these connections by identifying, educating, and supporting a diverse network of foster families. By prioritizing trauma-informed care and reunification efforts, the organization seeks to maintain the child's connection to their biological family and community whenever safely possible.

Viewers will learn about the multi-faceted approach required to address the current shortage of foster homes—a trend observed across the country over the last five years. The program explains the rigorous training protocols developed to prepare families for the unique responsibilities of fostering, ensuring that every household is equipped to provide a nurturing environment. Beyond the immediate family unit, the narrative explores the "wrap-around" services provided by local businesses and volunteers. These community members offer supplementary resources that allow foster parents to focus on the primary needs of the children in their care. This collective model of responsibility demonstrates that the welfare of youth in the system is not solely a governmental task but a community-wide endeavor. By highlighting these collaborative strategies, the segment aims to inform the Public Television audience about the various ways informed citizens can contribute to the stability of the foster care infrastructure, whether through advocacy, volunteering, or opening their homes to those in need of temporary or permanent placement.

About "Empowered with Meg Ryan": "Empowered with Meg Ryan" is an educational series that utilizes high-quality cinematography and storytelling to bring important social, environmental, and medical stories to the forefront of the public consciousness. Distributed to Public Television stations across the country, the program provides a platform for organizations and innovations that are shaping the future. For more information, please visit: www.empoweredprogram.com

About Utah Foster Care: Utah Foster Care is a non-profit organization established in 1999 to find, train, and support Utah families who provide a safe and nurturing home for children in foster care. By partnering with both public and private sectors, Utah Foster Care works to ensure that every child in the system has a dedicated network of support to help them heal and grow. For more information, please visit: utahfostercare.org

