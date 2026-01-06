Faith, Finances, and Freedom: Full Bloom Financial® Featured on Empowered with Meg Ryan

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- An upcoming segment of the Public Television program "Empowered with Meg Ryan" will feature Full Bloom Financial®, offering viewers an educational look at financial planning designed for Christian women. The segment, which will be filmed at the Empowered Studio in Boca Raton, Florida, is designed to inform a broad audience about the unique financial considerations and opportunities present for women of faith who are also business owners. It will be an educational journey into how a personalized financial strategy can serve as a foundation for a confident and purpose-driven life.

This feature will illuminate the reality that many women are underrepresented and underserved by the traditional financial industry, often receiving generic advice that does not account for their specific life stages, values, or goals. The program will explore how financial services can be approached in a way that is values-based and relational, moving away from a transactional mindset. The segment will emphasize how comprehensive planning empowers women to turn challenges such as longer life expectancies, income gaps, and time away from the workforce into opportunities for confidence and long-term stability. It will also highlight the unique needs of women business owners, who must balance personal financial goals with business planning, increasing business value, and ensuring their hard-earned success translates into lasting financial independence. The discussion will also explain how Biblically Responsible Investing (BRI) can provide a way for individuals to align their portfolio with their faith, offering a path to stewardship that feels both financially sound and spiritually aligned. Viewers will learn about the significance of working with a fiduciary advisor and how a flat-fee model not only increases transparency and access to quality guidance but also keeps costs predictable—ensuring fees don't rise when a woman inherits money, sells a business, or sees her portfolio grow. This gives women greater control over their financial journey while removing the pressure to meet investment minimums often seen in the industry.

"Jesus has already given us abundance. But abundant living requires intentional stewardship, it doesn't happen by accident. With clarity, planning, and faithful steps forward, women can confidently prepare for retirement, manage today's finances, grow a business, and steward God's provision. Through faith-based, flat-fee fiduciary financial planning, you don't have to do it alone—let's cultivate a financial life that reflects your faith and your future." Michelle Brow, ChFC, CEPA, Financial Life Cultivator and Founder of Full Bloom Financial®.

The segment is designed to help viewers understand how financial confidence can be cultivated through clear, jargon-free education. It will reveal how a specialized approach to financial management can assist women who feel overwhelmed or uncertain about their financial future. The program will also touch on the statistics that show women's high likelihood of becoming the sole manager of their finances, underscoring the necessity of feeling secure in those choices. This educational journey will reveal how purposeful and faith-aligned planning can offer not only financial stability but also peace of mind. The program will explore how comprehensive planning, which includes both personal and business finances, can help a woman build a strong financial foundation for herself and her family, while also honoring her values and goals. The segment will also touch upon the importance of asking the right questions of a financial professional to ensure they are a good fit, promoting better communication between parties.

About "Empowered with Meg Ryan": "Empowered with Meg Ryan" is a Public Television program that offers viewers valuable insights and educational content, inspiring them to take informed action in their lives and communities. The program highlights organizations that are making a positive impact and providing pathways to greater well-being. Learn more at: www.empoweredprogram.com

About Full Bloom Financial®: Full Bloom Financial® is a values-driven, flat fee-only RIA specializing in wealth management and financial planning tailored for Christian women, Christian women business owners, and their loved ones. The firm provides comprehensive, transparent, and faith-aligned guidance to help clients steward their resources with confidence and peace of mind. Learn more at: www.fullbloomfinancial.com

