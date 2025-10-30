Empowered with Meg Ryan Partners with Prairie View to Highlight Integrated Behavioral Healthcare

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Public Television viewers are invited to an insightful look into the framework of modern mental and behavioral health services, featured in an upcoming segment of the acclaimed program, "Empowered with Meg Ryan." This segment partners with Prairie View to demonstrate the mechanics of their integrated system, which is designed to provide comprehensive, individualized care and support for diverse communities in South Central Kansas.

Prairie View

Scheduled for filming later this year, the "Empowered with Meg Ryan" segment will provide Public Television audiences with an educational overview of Prairie View's approach to whole-person care. Based in Newton, KS, the organization's model goes beyond traditional therapy to address all aspects of an individual's life, including housing, employment support, and physical health, alongside specialized mental and behavioral health treatments. The segment will examine the logistical framework that allows Prairie View to fulfill its mission of healing, which is rooted in its historical commitment to making quality care available to everyone in their community. Viewers will learn about the essential principle that taking the first step to seek help, while difficult for many, is made more accessible when a complete spectrum of support is readily available.

"At Prairie View, integrated care means meeting people where they are and connecting them to support the moment they are ready," said Marcy Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are grateful for the opportunity to share how timely access, compassionate expertise, and strong community partnerships help Kansans find hope and healing."

The program is structured to provide valuable information about how a robust, integrated system can effectively address the complexities of mental health and reduce suicide risk. Key to this model is Prairie View's ability to offer immediate access to care, ensuring people can connect with a provider the moment they seek help, often called being seen "in the moment." The segment will feature details on specialized services such as 24/7 crisis support, community-based outreach teams, and diverse residential care options, including a dedicated crisis rehabilitative house. Furthermore, the program will inform viewers about the essential role of Prairie View's community training initiatives and their robust internship program, which collectively strengthen the mental health infrastructure throughout the region. The segment will also highlight innovative services, such as the deployment of peer support specialists with lived experience, providing valuable relational support and insight to clients. This approach aligns with the founding spirit of the organization, which was established after WWII by community members who volunteered their time and tools to ensure every person deserved just treatment.

This educational spotlight supports the crucial message that reaching out for mental health help is an act of self-care as important as any physical health intervention. The segment will reinforce that mental health symptoms can and do get better with proper treatment. Additionally, the production will address the societal importance of sustainable funding for life-saving behavioral health services and the potential for new technologies to shape the future of care delivery. This includes the implementation of evidence-based treatments such as TMS and Spravato, and the organization's careful, informed approach to the ethical use of artificial intelligence in healthcare. The goal is to provide a clear, informational resource that assists the general public in overcoming the stigmatization of mental health and understanding the full scope of available care.

About "Empowered with Meg Ryan": "Empowered with Meg Ryan" is a Public Television program that offers viewers valuable insights and educational content, inspiring them to take informed action in their lives and communities. The program highlights organizations that are making a positive impact and providing pathways to greater well-being. Learn more at empoweredprogram.com

About Prairie View: Prairie View is a behavioral health organization based in Newton, KS, dedicated to building hope and healing through comprehensive, individualized mental and behavioral health services across South Central Kansas. Rooted in a legacy of volunteerism and innovation dating to a post-WWII community effort, Prairie View emphasizes integrated care, access, and community-based support to serve the whole person. Learn more at prairieview.org

SOURCE Empowered with Meg Ryan