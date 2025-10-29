Beyond the Surface: "Empowered with Meg Ryan" and Community Human Services (CHS) Uncover the Shared Human Experience

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prepare to have your perceptions challenged as "Empowered with Meg Ryan" partners with Community Human Services (CHS) to explore the universal impact of mental health challenges, substance use, and homelessness, revealing that these are not isolated issues but rather shared human experiences that touch every community, including the celebrated landscapes of Monterey County.

This segment, airing now and through 2026, will gently peel back the layers of misconception, demonstrating that no community, regardless of its perceived prosperity or idyllic setting, is immune to these struggles. Community Human Services (CHS)'s dedicated work provides a lifeline of support, acknowledging that overcoming these hurdles requires not fleeting interventions, but ongoing commitment, profound understanding, and a compassionate approach that recognizes the inherent dignity of every individual.

"I wasn't expecting much, I was so hopeless. But your all-inclusiveness, patience, and empathy were beyond anything I've ever experienced. You guys know what you're doing and will always hold a special place in my heart and life story." – Nate G.

The segment will thoughtfully address common misunderstandings that often create barriers to empathy and effective solutions. It will explore the fallacy that substance use disorders reflect a lack of personal strength or moral fiber, instead presenting them as complex medical conditions influenced by a confluence of genetic predispositions, biological factors, and environmental circumstances.

Viewers will learn that mental health challenges are far more prevalent than often acknowledged, affecting individuals from all walks of life, across all socioeconomic strata, and at every age. Furthermore, the segment will delve into the diverse and often systemic reasons behind homelessness, dispelling the simplistic myth that it is solely a result of personal choice or laziness. Instead, it will illuminate the critical roles played by factors such as the scarcity of affordable housing, job loss, overwhelming medical debt, and the profound impact of mental health and substance use disorders.

By illuminating these often-overlooked realities, Community Human Services (CHS) hopes to foster a greater sense of shared humanity and inspire a collective commitment to long-term, sustainable solutions that strengthen the entire community fabric, promoting well-being and resilience for all its members. This exploration aims to cultivate a deeper understanding of the interconnectedness of community health and individual struggles.

About Empowered with Meg Ryan: Airing on Public Television, "Empowered with Meg Ryan" presents stories that inform and uplift, highlighting the work of organizations dedicated to improving lives and communities across the nation. Through engaging narratives, the program aims to empower viewers with knowledge and inspire positive action. Discover more at: https://www.empoweredprogram.com/

About Community Human Services: For over five decades, the nonprofit Community Human Services (CHS) has been a vital resource in Monterey County, addressing the evolving needs of individuals facing mental health challenges, substance use disorders, and homelessness. Originating from a community-driven response to youth substance use, Community Human Services (CHS) has grown to provide comprehensive system of support services throughout the county, striving to build a healthier and more resilient community for all. Learn more at: https://chservices.org/

