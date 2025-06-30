Empowering a Sustainable Tomorrow: Sermatec & Foxconn Industrial Internet

JIYUAN and LANKAO, China, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sermatec, a pioneer in renewable energy solutions marked a significant milestone with the successful commissioning of the Jiyuan 5.9MW/11.9MWh and Lankao 7.8MW/15.63MWh energy storage projects with Foxconn Industrial Internet.

These projects not only signify a major breakthrough for Sermatec in Henan's C&I energy storage market but also fill a crucial gap for large-scale C&I storage in the Jiyuan and Lankao regions, setting a benchmark for green energy transformation across Henan and Central China. These are the first C&I energy storage projects successfully implemented in Jiyuan and Lankao, and they are the region's first large-scale installations exceeding 10MWh. The successful integration of these systems marks a milestone in breaking the region's "zero" record for large-scale C&I storage applications, highlighting the pivotal role of Sermatec in advancing local energy solutions.

Rapid Deployment and Integration: Demonstrating Sermatec's Expertise

The swift deployment and integration of these projects showcase Sermatec's excellence in project delivery, system integration, and engineering management. The Jiyuan 5.9MW/11.9MWh energy storage project completed its equipment installation by April 20, 2025, and achieved grid connection just five days later. Similarly, the Lankao 7.8MW/15.63MWh energy storage project finished its installation by May 31, 2025, and was successfully connected to the grid on June 10, 2025. This remarkable "Sermatec speed" is the result of the company's reliable product technology, efficient team collaboration, and a deep understanding of customer needs.

A Bright Future for Commercial & Industrial Energy Storage in Central China

With the successful grid connection of the Jiyuan and Lankao C&I energy storage projects, Sermatec has achieved significant results in the C&I energy storage field. Moving forward, Sermatec will continue to leverage its full-chain advantages in energy storage system R&D, manufacturing, integration, and project deployment to offer safe, efficient, and cost-effective energy storage solutions to more C&I users. Together, we will contribute to the construction of a new energy system and the achievement of carbon neutrality goals, driving energy structural transformation and industrial green upgrades.

About SERMATEC

Founded in 2017, SERMATEC specializes in energy storage solutions with a focus on safety and stability. As a global energy storage system TIER 1 enterprise, the company's business covers commercial & industrial, utility-scale and digital energy operations.

About Foxconn Industrial Internet

Founded in 2015, Foxconn Industrial Internet (Fii) is a global leading enterprise backed by strong financial strength and capital support. Its parent company, Foxconn, is one of the Fortune Global 500 companies. Fii is listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE: 601138).

For more information, please visit https://en.sermatec-ess.com/

