Empowering Confidence: Atlanta Native Brings Blo Blow Dry Bar to Dunwoody with a Mission to Pamper and Uplift Women

North America's Original Blow Dry Bar Franchise Debuts in Dunwoody, GA;

Offers Founders Rate for Mane Squeeze Membership

DUNWOODY, Ga., Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blo Blow Dry Bar, North America's original blow dry bar and blow dry bar franchise, will open its newest bar on September 12, 2025 in Dunwoody. Located at 4511 Olde Perimeter Way, the new bar will offer guests five signature styles on its hair menu, a la carte options, a variety of hair treatments, plus five signature makeup looks and a brand-new section of customized looks to provide endless inspiration. Also, for a limited time, the new bar will offer a founder's rate for its signature Mane Squeeze Membership that includes two blow outs a month for $80, $5 off each additional blow out and 10% off retail. And a free birthday blowout

Meet the Local Franchise Owner:

The new bar is owned and operated by local entrepreneur and Atlanta native Jasmine Budhwani. Raised in Decatur by business-savvy parents who immigrated from India, Budhwani grew up learning the ins and outs of entrepreneurship from a young age. After earning a business degree from Mercer University and building a successful career that includes banking and owning gas stations, grocery stores, and hotels, Budhwani found a new calling – and this time it was within the beauty and wellness sector.

While in Houston for her brother's wedding, she discovered Blo Blow Dry Bar and instantly fell in love with the experience. "I walked out of my appointment feeling amazing, beautiful, confident, and genuinely appreciated," she recalls. "That moment stuck with me, and I knew I wanted to bring that same feeling to women in my own community."

Blo Blow Dry Bar Dunwoody will be more than a beauty destination, it will be a space where hardworking women can finally put themselves first. Budhwani, a new mother herself, deeply understands the need for self-care and is passionate about making it accessible to the working-class women within her community. The business will create 10–15 new local jobs and is the first of three Blo locations she plans to open across Georgia.

With a strong desire to give back, she's actively seeking partnerships with female-focused charities, women's support organizations, and community initiatives. "So many women spend their lives taking care of others," Jasmine says. "I want to create a place where they can come in, be celebrated, and leave feeling like the best version of themselves because they deserve that."

To celebrate the opening, guests can take advantage of the following special offers:

Discounted Blowouts : Purchase a single blowout for $45 (offer valid from Sept. 12 to Oct. 12 ).

: Purchase a single blowout for (offer valid from ). Additional Promotions: VIP Complimentary Services for VIP guests on feel good upgrades (add-ons).

The Blo Blow Dry Bar Experience:

Blo Blow Dry Bar is on a mission to create a space where people of all ages, ethnicities, and orientations are welcomed, represented, and made to feel gorgeous while emphasizing the need for self-care and wellness. Combining a sophisticated design with a fun and energetic environment, Blo cultivates a seamless and enjoyable experience for guests upon their arrival, during, and after their services. Expertly trained blo-ers are available for consultation seven days a week to meet the needs of all guests. The brand's hair menu includes five signature styles from sleek and straight to bouncy curls, plus a wide assortment of customized looks including updo's and braids. Blo Blow Dry Bar also offers makeup services from expert artists on hand to help guests look and feel amazing for any occasion.

Blo Blow Dry Bar is open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. For more information on Blo Blow Dry Bar in Dunwoody, please visit https://blomedry.com/blo-dunwoody/ or call 678- 862-7203.

About Blo Blow Dry Bar

Blo Blow Dry Bar is North America's original blow dry bar franchise. The company transformed beauty norms and reinvented the salon industry when it launched the "no cuts, no color" concept: only blow outs. Since opening its first location in Canada in 2007, Blo has grown to over 165+ locations across the U.S. and Canada and continues to expand rapidly. The brand has also evolved over time, adding makeup services, a membership program, and quality retail products to its bars. With a mission to enhance the lives of those in the community through the power of flawless blow outs and beauty services, Blo Blow Dry Bar offers perfectly styled hair and exceptional customer experiences seven days a week. For more information visit www.blomedry.com.

Media Contact: Allie Shust, Fishman Public Relations, 773-849-3506, or [email protected]

SOURCE Blo Blow Dry Bar