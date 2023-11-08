EMPOWERING CREATORS GLOBALLY: STORYHUNTER UNVEILS DYNAMIC REBRAND TO GLIMMER

News provided by

Glimmer

08 Nov, 2023, 14:00 ET

GLIMMER EXPANDS TO MORE THAN 60 CREATIVE SERVICES AND UNVEILS THE WORLD'S FIRST ALL-IN-ONE AGILE, CREATIVE PRODUCTION PLATFORM 

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Storyhunter, the global platform empowering creators and brands to tell their boldest stories, today announced a transformative rebrand to 'Glimmer' that reflects its unwavering commitment to supporting creators and brands in the fast-growing creator economy. For the past 11 years, Storyhunter has been a pioneering force in film and video production, bringing the global creator community together through long-lasting creative partnerships with Fortune 500, brands and agencies globally. 

In conjunction with the rebrand, Glimmer is announcing a massive expansion into more than 60+ creative services, including 3D animation, creative direction, copywriting, drone videography, full-service production, and more. Glimmer is also announcing the launch of Glimmer Black, its new platform that is the first all-in-one agile, creative production platform for enterprises. Glimmer Black features dynamic, new visual creator portfolios directly connecting to its robust global marketplace and an advanced search experience for finding the right creator for any project. It offers a new, faster payout option for creators worldwide to get paid within three 3 days of completing a project.

"We are unleashing the potential of creators worldwide by showcasing their capabilities and making it simple for them to connect to some of the most amazing projects on the planet. We have proven that we can change how filmmakers and journalists get hired and paid. Now, we will scale that impact across many other creative services so that more creators can focus only on doing the work they love," says founder and CEO Jaron Gilinsky. "We have a new identity, representing hope for creators and the creator economy. We envision a limitless world for creators, and in this new era of Glimmer, we will continue to advocate for the rights of creators everywhere to create freely and fearlessly – leaving our mark on the evolving creator economy for the benefit of both people and planet."

For brands, agencies, and the entertainment sector, Glimmer is expanding into full studio production services, 3D, and long-form original content. Glimmer's new Glimmer Black platform also includes upgraded technology built to provide enterprises and agencies with a suite of collaboration and pricing tools developed from the insights of a data set of more than 70,000 unique creative media projects.

"Glimmer Black is the only end-to-end full-service platform for brands and agencies to build and leverage an agile, creative workforce," says Jamie Elden, Glimmer's global chief revenue officer. "Our platform is home to a vetted talent marketplace of more than 50,000+ creators partnered with the world's leading brands and agencies who rely on Glimmer Black to unify procurement, production budgets, team collaboration, project management, production management, contracts, accounting, and analytics. Our clients can now manage all their production hires, budgets, and planning in one place, enabling them to scale globally efficiently and leverage our diverse teams of creators in over 190+ countries. Glimmer Black clients also have access to our Studio division, which produces award-winning branded content, documentaries, and original IP in partnership with our global broadcast and media clients.  We are excited to continue our rapid growth into the creator economy, plus now, with the rebrand and new products, we are positioned to continue to bring more projects to our creators globally."

About Glimmer:

Glimmer, formerly known as Storyhunter, is on a mission to unleash the potential of creators everywhere. 

Since 2012, the company has provided key talent and production services in more than 200+ countries to the global news, travel, broadcast, publishing, and enterprise sectors.  It is now the online home of over 50,000+ of the world's most talented creators, producers, directors, DP's, 3D creators, and more. They use the platform to host portfolios, discover opportunities, and get paid reliably and quickly.

Fortune 500 brands, agencies, and leading media companies rely on Glimmer's all-in-one platform to build, manage, and pay their agile, creative workforce, allowing them to better compete in the "always on" media environment while enabling them to efficiently produce local, authentic content anywhere, at any scale.

Glimmer pays creators tens of millions of dollars annually, forging countless creative projects and partnerships. It is one of the fastest-growing technology companies serving the Creator Economy.

To learn more, visit www.glimmer.io, follow us on Instagram, Linkedin, and YouTube. 

Media Contact: 
Maria Larrazabal
[email protected] 

SOURCE Glimmer

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.