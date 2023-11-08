EMPOWERING CREATORS GLOBALLY: STORYHUNTER UNVEILS DYNAMIC REBRAND TO GLIMMER

GLIMMER EXPANDS TO MORE THAN 60 CREATIVE SERVICES AND UNVEILS THE WORLD'S FIRST ALL-IN-ONE AGILE, CREATIVE PRODUCTION PLATFORM

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Storyhunter, the global platform empowering creators and brands to tell their boldest stories, today announced a transformative rebrand to 'Glimmer' that reflects its unwavering commitment to supporting creators and brands in the fast-growing creator economy. For the past 11 years, Storyhunter has been a pioneering force in film and video production, bringing the global creator community together through long-lasting creative partnerships with Fortune 500, brands and agencies globally.

In conjunction with the rebrand, Glimmer is announcing a massive expansion into more than 60+ creative services, including 3D animation, creative direction, copywriting, drone videography, full-service production, and more. Glimmer is also announcing the launch of Glimmer Black, its new platform that is the first all-in-one agile, creative production platform for enterprises. Glimmer Black features dynamic, new visual creator portfolios directly connecting to its robust global marketplace and an advanced search experience for finding the right creator for any project. It offers a new, faster payout option for creators worldwide to get paid within three 3 days of completing a project.

"We are unleashing the potential of creators worldwide by showcasing their capabilities and making it simple for them to connect to some of the most amazing projects on the planet. We have proven that we can change how filmmakers and journalists get hired and paid. Now, we will scale that impact across many other creative services so that more creators can focus only on doing the work they love," says founder and CEO Jaron Gilinsky. "We have a new identity, representing hope for creators and the creator economy. We envision a limitless world for creators, and in this new era of Glimmer, we will continue to advocate for the rights of creators everywhere to create freely and fearlessly – leaving our mark on the evolving creator economy for the benefit of both people and planet."

For brands, agencies, and the entertainment sector, Glimmer is expanding into full studio production services, 3D, and long-form original content. Glimmer's new Glimmer Black platform also includes upgraded technology built to provide enterprises and agencies with a suite of collaboration and pricing tools developed from the insights of a data set of more than 70,000 unique creative media projects.

"Glimmer Black is the only end-to-end full-service platform for brands and agencies to build and leverage an agile, creative workforce," says Jamie Elden, Glimmer's global chief revenue officer. "Our platform is home to a vetted talent marketplace of more than 50,000+ creators partnered with the world's leading brands and agencies who rely on Glimmer Black to unify procurement, production budgets, team collaboration, project management, production management, contracts, accounting, and analytics. Our clients can now manage all their production hires, budgets, and planning in one place, enabling them to scale globally efficiently and leverage our diverse teams of creators in over 190+ countries. Glimmer Black clients also have access to our Studio division, which produces award-winning branded content, documentaries, and original IP in partnership with our global broadcast and media clients. We are excited to continue our rapid growth into the creator economy, plus now, with the rebrand and new products, we are positioned to continue to bring more projects to our creators globally."

About Glimmer:

Glimmer, formerly known as Storyhunter, is on a mission to unleash the potential of creators everywhere.

Since 2012, the company has provided key talent and production services in more than 200+ countries to the global news, travel, broadcast, publishing, and enterprise sectors. It is now the online home of over 50,000+ of the world's most talented creators, producers, directors, DP's, 3D creators, and more. They use the platform to host portfolios, discover opportunities, and get paid reliably and quickly.

Fortune 500 brands, agencies, and leading media companies rely on Glimmer's all-in-one platform to build, manage, and pay their agile, creative workforce, allowing them to better compete in the "always on" media environment while enabling them to efficiently produce local, authentic content anywhere, at any scale.

Glimmer pays creators tens of millions of dollars annually, forging countless creative projects and partnerships. It is one of the fastest-growing technology companies serving the Creator Economy.

To learn more, visit www.glimmer.io, follow us on Instagram, Linkedin, and YouTube.

