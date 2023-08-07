Empowering Excellence: Michael Finete Appointed New CEO of Mary's Gone Crackers

Mary’s Gone Crackers

07 Aug, 2023, 07:01 ET

Industry Veteran Joins Powerhouse Team, Garnering Anticipation for New Innovations and Demand

RENO, Nev. , Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mary's Gone Crackers®– the premier brand of gluten-free, non-GMO, organic and plant-based crackers – announced today the appointment of Michael Finete as their new Chief Executive Officer. With over 30 years of experience in the global consumer goods industry, Finete exemplifies a strong alignment with the organization's goals and values.

"We are delighted to invite Finete as our new Chief Executive Officer," said Taki Fujii, Chairman of Mary's Gone Crackers "Finete embodies dynamism, unwavering value and a rich history of experiences, complemented by an outstanding track record of success. We are confident that Finete will become an indispensable member of our team as demand grows for consumers across the globe. The Board looks forward to the fresh new perspective he brings to the table as we innovate in production, remain true to our core beliefs of sustainability and health and ensure long-term success.

Prior to joining Mary's Gone Crackers, Finete acquired extensive experience in executive positions across the food manufacturing industry. With a passion for global business, he has proven himself in a multitude of domestic and international leadership roles. Working for other leading branded food and natural ingredient companies including General Mills, HJ Heinz, Sensient Natural Ingredients, SubHerb Farms and Santo Amaro Foods, Finete brings over 30 years of knowledge to brands looking to accelerate their growth into industry powerhouses. He graduated from UC San Diego where he majored in Management Science and received an MBA from the University of San Diego. Finete is fluent in both Portuguese and Spanish.

"I am honored and humbled for the opportunity to lead Mary's Gone Crackers," adds Michael. "It is a business that has proved itself as a trailblazer in the retail sphere. Alongside its success, our shared values of ecologically and socially conscious products was a large contributor towards my decision to join the board. The future for Mary's is bright and I am beyond thrilled to lend my experience to the team."

This appointment comes off landmark successes for the health-conscious snacking company. Recently winning first place in the salty snacks category at the Artisan Flave Awards, their latest product Mary's Gone Cheezee has proven itself as a welcome innovation for consumers and industry experts alike. With Michael Finete at the helm, the company seeks to create more products that exemplify their passion for making better-for-you food products that all consumers can enjoy.

Former CEO Taki Fujii will remain Chairman of the Board as the company ushers in a new era of leadership.

To find Mary's Gone Crackers near you, access their store locator here. For more information and recipe inspiration, visit www.marysgonecrackers.com or follow them on Instagram or Twitter.

About Mary's Gone Crackers
Mary's Gone Crackers® has grown to be one of the largest organic and gluten-free cracker companies in the United States since opening in 2004. Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, the company crafts high-quality snacks that are certified organic, Kosher, gluten-free and non-GMO. Even with its exceptional growth, the organization has remained committed to using mostly plant-based ingredients that cater to a variety of dietary needs and health-conscious consumers. Their products can be found across the United States and Canada, at both specialty and mainstream grocery stores.

