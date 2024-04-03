Empowering Exceptional Military Families: Partners in PROMISE Launches Fundraising Campaign for April's Month of the Military Child

NORFOLK, Va., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Partners in PROMISE, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting military children with special needs, is excited to announce its fundraising campaign in honor of the Month of the Military Child. Throughout April, Partners in PROMISE will raise funds to provide essential resources and support to exceptional military families and their children.

The Month of the Military Child is a time to recognize and celebrate military children. These young heroes face unique challenges, including frequent relocations, parental deployments, and family separations. For families enrolled in the Exceptional Family Member Program (EFMP) these challenges are compounded by unique medical and educational needs. Partners in PROMISE aim to alleviate some of these challenges by offering programs and services tailored to support military families who have children with disabilities.

The funds raised during this campaign will be used to provide a wide range of resources and services, including educational advocacy, Special Needs Binders, In-person, and virtual Special Education Training Workshops, Lunch and Learn webinar sessions for parents and educators, podcast episodes, and one-on-one Special Education Parent Mentor Consultations. Partners in PROMISE will also use the funds to advocate for policies that address the unique needs of military families within the special education system.

"Our data show that the highly mobile military lifestyle significantly impacts the continuity of care and education for our most vulnerable children with special needs. These quality of life issues are stressful for families and directly affect military readiness and retention," states Michelle Norman, Founder and Executive Director of Partners in PROMISE. "Military children, regardless of their abilities or circumstances, should have the same opportunities as their civilian counterparts in order to reach their full potential. With the support of generous donors and partners, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of military families and their children with special needs across the country."

Partners in PROMISE invites individuals, businesses, and organizations to join in supporting this important cause. Donations can be made online through the organization's website www.thepromiseact.org . Supporters are also encouraged to spread the word on social media using the hashtag #MonthoftheMilitaryChild and #PartnersinPROMISE.

About Partners in PROMISE: Partners in PROMISE is a 501c3 nonprofit organization committed to Protecting the Rights Of Military children In Special Education (PROMISE). We confront highly complex problems that our exceptional military families face. As a solutions-focused organization, we develop recommendations that are based on the stories shared by military families with special needs in our surveys and programming. Through educating and empowering our military families and informing leaders, we are providing our military children with disabilities an opportunity to secure a brighter future.

