Empowering Fairfax City's Women Entrepreneurs: New Grant Opportunity and Luncheon

FAIRFAX CITY, Va., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This September Fairfax City Economic Development (FCED) spotlights women-owned businesses, bolstering these organizations with two City initiatives. The first of these initiatives is the Women's Entrepreneur Grant Opportunity, a program that will allocate a total of $25,000 to five Fairfax City businesses to put towards consulting or capacity-building services.

To provide women-owned businesses in Fairfax City the tools they need to facilitate their growth and expansion, applications are open until all five grants are awarded, with awardees being notified no later than September 20. To be eligible for this grant, businesses must be: women-owned, licensed within Fairfax City, for-profit, have one or more locations in the City, and include home-based businesses, start-ups, or expanding businesses.

"We are very proud of the women business owners who have chosen to establish their businesses here in the City, many venturing into this role for the first time," said Fairfax City Mayor Catherine Read. "Investing in their success means finding ways to help them sustain their operations. Our Economic Development Department continues to develop programs that address the many facets of business ownership, and we will remain creative in how we support our local businesses."

"Fairfax City's women-owned businesses drive economic growth and innovation," added Fairfax City Economic Development CEO and Director Christopher Bruno. "These businesses mean so much to our city and the local economy here in Northern Virginia. This grant opportunity aims to support these local leaders as they continue to inspire everyone by achieving business success here in Fairfax City."

The second initiative directed at women-owned businesses is the Women's Economic Empowerment Luncheon, set to take place on September 25 from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM. For the first time since 2019, Fairfax City Economic Development Authority (EDA), the City of Fairfax Commission for Women (CFW), the Central Fairfax Chamber of Commerce, and the Old Town Fairfax Business Association are hosting an in-person luncheon to celebrate and strengthen these organizations.

At this event, participants can expect a panel discussion moderated by Mayor Catherine Read, a guest speaker, a catered lunch from a women-owned business, a chance to connect with business support services, and networking opportunities with other women business owners. Each agenda item seeks to provide insights to help strengthen marketing and self-promotion efforts and allow women-owned City businesses to showcase their operations.

"I'm proud to support the Women's Entrepreneur Empowerment Grant and the Women's Economic Empowerment Luncheon, which reflect FCED's commitment to fostering inclusivity in Fairfax City's business community," said Fairfax City EDA Chair Mitchell Cho. "These programs are not just about providing financial support but also about creating a supportive ecosystem that helps women entrepreneurs thrive and contribute to a dynamic local economy."

To apply for the grant opportunity and to purchase tickets for the luncheon, please visit the FCED website.

Fairfax City Economic Development is a collaboration between the Fairfax City Economic Development Department and the Fairfax City Economic Development Authority, an independent agency administered by a commission appointed by the City Council to promote economic development activity within Fairfax. Fairfax City Economic Development helps attract businesses to the city, encourages and develops programs that foster connections between businesses, residents, and visitors of Fairfax City, and spearheads innovative programs and strategies devoted to positioning Fairfax City as an ideal location to start, grow, and scale a business. It is a founding member of the Northern Virginia Economic Development Alliance. Learn more at gofairfaxcity.com.

