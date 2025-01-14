Empowering Farmers Through Innovation: John Deere Expands Self-Repair Solutions, Furthering Farmer Independence

MOLINE, Ill., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, John Deere (NYSE:DE) announced another significant step forward in supporting customers' ability to maintain and repair their machines across the agricultural and construction industries. The latest addition to Deere's suite of digital solutions will further empower customers and independent repair technicians by, among other things, enabling them to reprogram Deere-manufactured electronic controllers.

These new capabilities will be integrated into the John Deere Operations Center™ and will offer more comprehensive solutions for diagnosing and repairing equipment while ensuring machine reliability, safety, and compliance.

"John Deere has a long-standing commitment to enhancing our customers' ability to repair their equipment. Consistent with that commitment, we've continued to deliver new and enhanced solutions designed to improve that experience," said Denver Caldwell, Vice President of Aftermarket and Customer Support. "As our equipment has become more technologically advanced, so too have the repair tools needed to advance customer capabilities. We are committed to offering customers the best equipment ownership experience, both in the form of world-class dealer support and extensive self-repair resources. This offering advances our goal of minimizing customers' unplanned downtime and enables them to be more productive and profitable in their operations."

For years, John Deere has invested in enhanced solutions and is excited to take the next step as we continue to gather feedback from customers through the development process to complete our pilot. The customer and independent repair technician pilot will set the stage for launch in the U.S. and Canada by the second half of 2025.

Commitment to Repairability

For decades, John Deere has empowered customers to take control of their repair and maintenance needs, from publishing operator, diagnostic, and technical manuals, to selling parts over the counter to customers and independent repair shops to developing digital tools like Customer Service ADVISOR™. John Deere's latest expansion will offer a more user-friendly, centralized platform for self-repair. As a leader in agricultural and construction technology as well as customer support, John Deere is committed to further enhancing machine ownership for a new generation.

Expanding Existing Tools and Resources

In addition to the new solution, John Deere has an expansive suite of tools currently that support customers throughout their machine ownership journey, including:

John Deere Bookstore for viewing operators' manuals for free and purchasing technical manuals;

for viewing operators' manuals for free and purchasing technical manuals; Quick Reference Guides and instructional videos for maintenance tips;

and instructional videos for maintenance tips; Shop.Deere.com for finding and purchasing parts online;

for finding and purchasing parts online; John Deere Operations Center ™ for managing farm data, maintenance, and machine information;

™ for managing farm data, maintenance, and machine information; Customer Service ADVISOR ™ for digital manuals, and for clearing and refreshing codes, taking diagnostic readings, and performing limited calibrations; and

™ for digital manuals, and for clearing and refreshing codes, taking diagnostic readings, and performing limited calibrations; and Equipment Mobile this free app is a one-stop-shop for machine information including operators and parts manuals, maintenance plans, quick reference information, trouble code lookup, and software updates on select 4G connected machines.

Innovating to Enhance Machine Ownership

John Deere is an industry leader in self-repair resources for customers and remains committed to future investments that enable customer and independent repair technicians to improve machine uptime. Recent enhancements demonstrate the ongoing commitment to continuous improvement, empowering equipment owners and improving machine ownership worldwide. John Deere will continue to innovate, making it easier for customers to work on their machines and their systems to keep them up and running when they need them the most.

To learn more about John Deere's commitment to customer uptime and repairability, visit Deere.com/repair .

About John Deere

Deere & Company ( www.JohnDeere.com ) is a global leader in the delivery of agricultural, construction, and forestry equipment. We help our customers push the boundaries of what's possible in ways that are more productive and sustainable to help life leap forward. Our technology-enabled products are just some of the ways we help meet the world's increasing need for food, shelter, and infrastructure. Deere & Company also provides financial services through John Deere Financial.

For more information on Deere & Company, visit us at www.deere.com/en/news/ .

SOURCE John Deere Company