John Deere Announces Major Expansion with Two New U.S. Facilities Coming

In a speech in Clive, Iowa, today, President Donald J. Trump announced two new U.S.-based John Deere facilities. This includes a new parts distribution center in Hebron, Indiana, and the expansion of our campus in Kernersville, North Carolina. For more details, please see the following news release to learn more.

MOLINE, Ill., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In keeping with our strong tradition of building America, we are excited to announce plans to open two new U.S.-based facilities: a state-of-the-art distribution center near Hebron, Indiana, and a cutting-edge excavator factory in Kernersville, North Carolina, both set to open in the next year.

"Our investment in these new facilities underscores John Deere's dedication to strengthening the backbone of American industry and supporting local economies," said John May, chairman and chief executive officer of John Deere. "We believe in building America, and these projects represent our intent to continue driving innovation and job creation in the United States."

Expanding in Indiana: New Distribution Center

John Deere recently broke ground on a new distribution center near Hebron, Indiana, strategically located to enhance our supply chain capabilities nationwide. This facility will be designed to streamline operations and ensure timely delivery of equipment and parts. The Indiana project is anticipated to generate significant employment opportunities with approximately 150 jobs, contributing to the state's economic growth.

"This new facility is an investment in customer expectations around world class product support through parts availability for our US based ag, turf, construction, forestry, mining and turf customers," said Denver Caldwell, vice president, Aftermarket and Customer Support. "Indiana's strong workforce and central location make it an ideal choice for expansion."

John Deere will continue to maintain its primary North American Parts Distribution Center in Milan, Illinois, which has been in operation since 1973 and employs about 1,200 people.

Kernersville, North Carolina: New Excavator Factory

The new $70M factory in Kernersville, North Carolina, will bolster John Deere's manufacturing capabilities, leveraging advanced technologies to produce industry leading excavators for the construction market. The North Carolina factory will assume production of future generation excavators previously produced in Japan.

This facility will employ over 150 people and will help meet equipment demand and strengthen our commitment to U.S. manufacturing innovation.

"We are excited to bring this new facility to our Kernersville campus and to be part of the region's thriving manufacturing community," said Ryan Campbell, president Worldwide Construction and Forestry and Power Systems. "Our focus will be on delivering excellence, creating jobs, and advancing the legacy of John Deere in American manufacturing."

Building America: Impact and Commitment

With the opening of these two facilities, John Deere will create hundreds of new U.S. jobs, further supporting local communities and advancing our mission to build a stronger America.

"These investments further demonstrate our commitment to invest $20B in U.S. manufacturing over the next 10 years," May said. "It is a testament to our confidence in the future of U.S. manufacturing and our unwavering commitment to innovation, quality, and economic growth."

