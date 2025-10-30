Empowering General Contractors for Profitable Construction

StruXure.co Announces the General Availability of the Commercial Construction Project Management Suite

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- We are thrilled to announce the general availability of the StruXure.co Project Management Suite for commercial construction. StruXure.co offers a comprehensive set of software services designed to revolutionize how general contractors manage their projects. Built to streamline workflows, enhance collaboration, and boost efficiency, the platform provides the tools you need to achieve first-time quality, reduce delays, and optimize profitable construction project outcomes.

"The StruXure.co platform is built on 97+ years of construction industry knowledge and over 10 years of battle-tested work facilitating communication between job sites and the main office," said Jeff Watts, Product Manager of StruXure.co.

In today's fast-paced construction environment, general contractors face numerous challenges, from managing complex documentation to ensuring seamless communication across all stakeholders. StruXure.co addresses these pain points head-on with powerful features for RFIs, Submittals, Daily Reports, and Plan Management. Key features and benefits for general contractors include:

1. Intelligent Submittal Management

Submittals are vital for ensuring that design and materials align with project requirements. StruXure.co's AI submittal assist empowers general contractors to manage this process with unprecedented efficiency:

Automated Submittal Log Generation: Our AI scans project specifications to automatically create a detailed submittal log, organized by division, in seconds. This eliminates manual data entry and significantly boosts efficiency.

Our AI scans project specifications to automatically create a detailed submittal log, organized by division, in seconds. This eliminates manual data entry and significantly boosts efficiency. Support Multiple Spec Books & Reduce Errors: StruXure.co supports multiple spec books per project. Users can toggle through the spec books and see the specification breakdown for each book. Submittal coordinators are able to select which spec book they are submitting for when creating new submittals. Automated distribution lists and intuitive email communication align teams and minimize errors.

Streamlined Approval Process with Real-time Tracking: Markup and stamp submittals directly within the StruXure.co platform, keeping your projects on schedule. Track the status of every submittal with full visibility, identifying potential bottlenecks and ensuring timely actions.

Markup and stamp submittals directly within the StruXure.co platform, keeping your projects on schedule. Track the status of every submittal with full visibility, identifying potential bottlenecks and ensuring timely actions. Enhanced Collaboration & Accessibility: Direct markup, stamping, and version control with a clear log of changes facilitate effortless team collaboration. All submittal information is organized, searchable, and accessible from any internet-connected device, reducing time spent searching.

2. Streamlined Requests for Information (RFIs)

RFIs are critical for clarifying design, specifications, and approvals. StruXure.co's RFI software transforms this essential process, offering significant advantages for general contractors, including:

Organization, Transparency, and Accountability: Keep all RFIs neatly organized and easily accessible, ensuring no detail is overlooked. Gain clear visibility into the status of every RFI, knowing who has it and what action is pending.

Keep all RFIs neatly organized and easily accessible, ensuring no detail is overlooked. Gain clear visibility into the status of every RFI, knowing who has it and what action is pending. Reduced Delays with Enhanced Documentation: Automated reminders help keep the RFI process moving, preventing costly project slowdowns. Easily attach electronic documents like plans, specifications, and photos to RFI responses, creating a comprehensive record.

Automated reminders help keep the RFI process moving, preventing costly project slowdowns. Easily attach electronic documents like plans, specifications, and photos to RFI responses, creating a comprehensive record. Industry Standards: Utilize industry-standard AIA templates and forms for consistent and professional RFI procedures.

3. Comprehensive Daily Reports

Daily reports are indispensable for tracking progress, documenting activities, and improving project performance. StruXure.co's Daily Reports offer general contractors a powerful tool for project oversight:

Accountable Access to Information: Confirm work completed and by whom, providing a clear day-by-day and week-by-week record. All stakeholders, including those off-site, have real-time access to project progress information.

Confirm work completed and by whom, providing a clear day-by-day and week-by-week record. All stakeholders, including those off-site, have real-time access to project progress information. Efficiency Synchronization: Automated weather logging frees up superintendents to focus on critical job sequencing and troubleshooting. Keep owners, engineers, contractors, and architects synchronized throughout the project lifecycle.

Automated weather logging frees up superintendents to focus on critical job sequencing and troubleshooting. Keep owners, engineers, contractors, and architects synchronized throughout the project lifecycle. Smooth Transitions: Detailed daily logs serve as a comprehensive debriefing tool during management or personnel changes, minimizing disruption.

Informed Decisions & Dispute Resolution: Robust daily logs provide strong evidence to resolve disputes, potentially preventing arbitration. Leverage historical data from daily logs to make more informed project decisions.

4. Advanced Plan Management

Managing drawings and revisions can be a complex and error-prone task. StruXure.co's plan management software centralizes and simplifies this process for general contractors:

Automated Workflow: Our intelligent automation scans, separates, labels, and organizes drawings into single PDFs, eliminating tedious manual tasks and accelerating project kickoffs.

Our intelligent automation scans, separates, labels, and organizes drawings into single PDFs, eliminating tedious manual tasks and accelerating project kickoffs. Version Control: Automatically track versions and revisions, ensuring your team always has access to the latest drawings. Intelligent overlays quickly identify discrepancies, preventing errors, costly rework, and delays.

Automatically track versions and revisions, ensuring your team always has access to the latest drawings. Intelligent overlays quickly identify discrepancies, preventing errors, costly rework, and delays. Accessibility: All drawings are organized and accessible on any internet-connected device, significantly boosting field productivity. Easily search, sort, and filter drawings, align teams with automated distribution lists, and streamline communication.

Experience the StruXure.co Difference

The StruXure.co Project Management Suite is more than just a collection of tools; it's a commitment to empowering general contractors with the technology they need to succeed. By centralizing critical project functions, enhancing transparency, and automating time-consuming tasks, StruXure.co helps you achieve first-time quality, avoid costly mistakes, and deliver projects on time and within budget.

Discover how StruXure.co can transform your commercial construction project management. Visit StruXure.co today to learn more and get started!

Read the original announcement on the StruXure.co website, here.

