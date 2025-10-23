StruXure.co Launches Transparent Pricing

New Model seeks to End the Revenue Tax on Commercial Contractors

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Construction is the backbone of modern life—delivering the schools where our children learn, the hospitals where we heal, and the infrastructure that keeps America moving. Despite its importance, the industry faces relentless pressure: bonding fees, owner financing requirements, and software companies that skim profits by charging a percentage of project revenue.

Margins are thin, demands are high, and contractors are asked to do more with less. StruXure.co believes it's time for a change.

StruXure.co Pricing Breakdown

A Contractor-Centric Alternative

Today, StruXure.co is proud to announce a bold alternative. With transparent, straightforward pricing, StruXure.co eliminates the revenue tax imposed by legacy construction platforms. Instead of tying costs to project size, StruXure.co offers an annual license model giving contractors predictable pricing and immediate savings.

StruXure.co Annual License Pricing

Construction Volume: StruXure.co Annual License

$0-10M: $10,000

$10M-$50M: $25,000

$50M-$75M: $50,000

$75M-$120M: $75,000

$120M-$200M: $100,000

$200M-$300M: $150,000

$300-$750M: $250,000

$750M - $1B: $350,000

$1B+: Talk to Sales



This tiered pricing is clear, fair, and aligned with contractor success. Whether you are a regional builder or a national general contractor, you only pay a flat fee—no hidden percentages, no escalating costs.

Built for Builders

StruXure.co is more than software—it's a partner for the professionals who build our world. Designed to augment human expertise rather than replace it, the platform leverages cloud-native architecture, AI-powered visualization, and nearly 100 years of collective construction knowledge. From bid to closeout, StruXure.co equips general contractors, subcontractors, architects, and owners with the collaboration tools they need to deliver projects with confidence.

"StruXure.co was created with one mission: to be the world's most contractor-centric construction platform," said Jeff Watts, Product Manager. "Builders shouldn't have to sacrifice profitability to use the tools they need to succeed. With StruXure.co's transparent pricing, we're leveling the playing field and putting power back in the hands of the people who actually build."

Proven & Battle-Tested

Originally launched in 2014 as Kinetech Project Management (Kinetech PM), StruXure.co has been refined, stress-tested, and scaled to meet the evolving needs of the industry. Today, thousands of construction professionals across the country rely on StruXure.co to manage billions of dollars in commercial projects.

About StruXure.co

StruXure.co is the contractor-first construction management platform that blends human judgment with computational power to streamline project delivery. Backed by nearly a century of construction expertise, powered by low-code development, and built on a cloud/AI-native foundation, StruXure.co enables builders to thrive in an increasingly complex world.

For more information, visit www.StruXure.co

