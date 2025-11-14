Empowering Global Creatives: EPWK International Launches Membership Service System

XIAMEN, China, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the robust growth of the global digital economy and gig economy, cross-border creative services and project collaboration have become the new norm. To better serve global creative professionals and small and medium-sized enterprises, EPWK (Nasdaq Stock Code: EPWK) recently launched a comprehensive new membership service system on its international platform. Designed with tiered and refined benefits, the system aims to build a more efficient, equitable, and growth-oriented international online work community.

From " VIP-Client Priority" to Global Membership: Global Upgrade of a Proven Model

The launch of the Global Membership program on EPWK International (intl.epwk.com) is not built from scratch, but is firmly grounded in over a decade of EPWK's successful operational experience. Its inspiration and core model are derived directly from the highly acclaimed "VIP-Client Priority" membership service in EPWK's domestic market.

"VIP-Client Priority" membership is a premium membership service system specifically designed by EPWK platform for its service providers. By successfully integrating the platform's traffic, data, and tool resources, it goes beyond the singular function of "project matching" to offer members an integrated online business revenue generation solution that combines "online opportunities, professional services, brand promotion, and smart tools." This model, having been thoroughly validated in the domestic market over long term, has significantly enhanced members' service capabilities, brand visibility, and order conversion efficiency, becoming a core tool for many creative professionals to operate steadily on the platform.

"We are thrilled to bring this market-proven successful model to global users," said Mei Feng, Chief Product Officer (CPO) of EPWK. "The Global membership service system represents both an international and strategic upgrade of the "VIP-Client Priority" concept. We believe that no matter where creative professionals are based, they deserve better tools and support to grow their businesses."

Building a Global Empowering Ecosystem: The Core Value of the Membership System

Today, a growing number of creative professionals from around the world are registering on EPWK International. Brand designer Elena Rodriguez shared her platform experience: "Finally, a reliable platform that allows me to connect directly with projects from Chinese clients. This is a completely new opportunity for overseas designers like me."

Freelancer David Kim, who specializes in UI/UX design, noted: "Most of the projects recommended by the system match my expertise, allowing me to focus more on the design work itself without spending excessive time searching for clients." Art director Marco Li shared his perspective on the platform's competitive environment: "The platform has exposed me to outstanding designers from across the globe. Though the competition is intense, it motivates me to keep improving."

To deliver greater value to a broader global community of creative professionals, the newly launched membership service on EPWK International introduces a clear three-tier structure: Basic, VIP, and SVIP. This represents a key initiative by the platform to build a globally empowered ecosystem, with its value reflected across multiple dimensions:

Enhanced Matching Efficiency: The membership system is designed to improve both the efficiency and accuracy of matches on the international platform. By offering members exposure benefits such as "priority ranking in talent listings" and intelligent algorithm-driven recommendations like the "Tasks You May Like" module, the system ensures that top creative talent is precisely matched with clients in need. This allows dedicated service providers to gain more passive visibility, significantly reducing search costs and decision-making time for both sides of the market.

Empowering Individual Growth: At its core, the membership system is designed to empower the growth of creative professionals. It goes beyond simply adding features, offering instead a complete "competitive toolkit." Whether through additional "skill tags" to comprehensively showcase expertise, or utilize "bid opportunity analytics" to develop precise bidding strategies, each benefit is tailored to help creatives transition from passively seeking scattered gigs to actively managing and building their personal service brand.

Building a Trust Framework: Enhancing the user experience and constructing a platform-wide trust system are also key goals. An exclusive member badge serves not only as a status symbol but also as a visible endorsement of credibility, helping members stand out and gain employer trust quickly. Benefits such as "priority support" and "project dispute assistance" provide critical protection for high-value projects, significantly boosting users' sense of security and reliability throughout the transaction process.

Fostering a Thriving Ecosystem: The benefit structure of the membership system is designed to collectively promote a vibrant and self-reinforcing platform ecosystem. A healthy ecosystem must reward users who contribute more and create greater value. Through its well-defined privileges, the membership system incentivizes service providers to continuously enhance their expertise and service quality, thereby attracting and retaining more quality-conscious employers. This creates a positive flywheel effect of "outstanding employers attract top-tier service providers, and top-tier service providers in turn produce high-quality projects", continuously enhancing the value and vitality of the international platform.

Empowering Creative Professionals at Every Stage

EPWK International has now rolled out a clear three-tier membership structure—Basic, VIP, and SVIP—featuring a gradient of differentiated benefits tailored to the core needs of creative professionals at different phases of their careers.

For those just stepping into the freelance world or preferring a lighter level of involvement, the Basic membership offers an ideal, risk-free starting point. It provides free access to the platform's most essential features: the ability to create a professional profile, select up to 5 core skill tags, and enjoy 10 bidding opportunities per month—enough for newcomers to fully explore how the platform works and begin taking on projects.

When creative professionals enter a stable and active phase, seeking more opportunities and breakthroughs, the VIP membership becomes a cost-effective choice. Upon upgrading, a prominent VIP badge will appear on the member's profile, making them stand out in search results and attracting priority attention from employers. The platform also grants them weighted ranking in talent listings, generating more passive exposure. In terms of capability showcasing, the number of available skill tags expands to 15, allowing for a more comprehensive display of professional expertise. More importantly, the additional 100 bidding opportunities per month enable members to actively pursue more desirable projects. And the unlocked "Bid Opportunity Analytics" feature—which reveals the lowest, highest, and average quotes—acts as a strategic advisor, helping them formulate more competitive bids. The newly added "Tasks You May Like" intelligent recommendation module proactively delivers highly relevant opportunities, further enhancing matching efficiency. The VIP membership is available at a monthly fee of just $9.9 (original price $29.9 per month) or an annual fee of $99 (original price $299 per year), offering significant savings.

For full-time creative professionals, studios, and enterprises committed to long-term growth on the platform, the SVIP membership delivers a premium experience with enhanced privileges. This tier includes an exclusive SVIP badge and guarantees top priority in talent search rankings, ensuring their profiles remain at the forefront of employer visibility. With up to 25 skill tags available, members can cover more specialized niches and build a stronger service brand.

The most notable benefit is the "unlimited bidding opportunities," allowing members to pursue every potential project without hesitation and fully unlock their order-taking potential. Meanwhile, their exclusive "Tasks You May Like" module includes advanced filtering features, enabling precise opportunity matching. Across all services, SVIP members receive the highest-priority customer support and professional project dispute assistance, providing end-to-end protection for high-value and complex initiatives. The SVIP membership is available at a monthly fee of just $19.9 (original price $59.9 per month) or an annual fee of $199 (original price $599 per year), delivering exceptional cost-effectiveness.

Driven by the platform's expanding user base and vibrant ecosystem, EPWK International membership service is poised to become a key engine of revenue growth. In the short term, it is expected to attract a large number of active service providers to convert into paying members. As the network effects strengthen over the medium term, both the conversion rate and average spending per member are projected to rise steadily. This membership model will not only generate stable, predictable, and high-margin revenue but also enhance user loyalty and lifetime value. In doing so, it will lay a solid foundation for the future rollout of additional value-added services, creating a virtuous cycle of shared growth for both the platform and its users.

Building New Infrastructure for the Global Creative Economy

The launch of the EPWK International membership service marks a new phase of development for the platform. Drawing on the successful model of the domestic "VIP-Client Priority" program, it has been re-imagined with a global vision, evolving into a comprehensive, empowerment-driven ecosystem dedicated to enabling creative professionals worldwide.

Through this thoughtfully designed membership system, EPWK International is committed to transforming uncertain gig opportunities into predictable and promising career paths for creative professionals worldwide, enabling diverse types of service providers to find a growth trajectory that fits their unique needs.

Looking ahead, EPWK International will continue to enhance membership benefits and introduce additional value-added services such as professional training and global community networks. The goal is to become indispensable new infrastructure for the global creative economy — ensuring every quality idea meets the right people, and every talent shines on the international stage.

SOURCE EPWK HOLDINGS LTD.