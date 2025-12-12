EPWK Curated Goods Officially Launches in January Next Year, Concurrently Initiates Global Supply Chain Recruitment Plan

XIAMEN, China, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amidst the parallel trends of consumption upgrade and aesthetic evolution, the market calls for goods and shopping experiences that offer greater substance and stronger emotional connections. EPWK (Nasdaq: EPWK), a company listed on the Nasdaq in the United States, announces its strategic new project: the creative physical goods marketplace "EPWK Curated Goods," positioned as the "Source of New Pragmatism Lifestyle." It is set to officially launch in January 2026.

Concurrently, EPWK Curated Goods is initiating, effective immediately, a supply chain recruitment plan targeting high-quality suppliers and creative talents worldwide. This marks EPWK's official expansion from digital creative services into the realm of creative physical goods, leveraging its deep-rooted creative service ecosystem to inaugurate a new chapter connecting global design, manufacturing, and quality consumption.

Leveraging the Creative Ecosystem to Define a New "New Pragmatism" Business Paradigm

The birth of EPWK Curated Goods is not a simple business extension but rather a deep exploration and contextual extension of the core value of EPWK's creative service ecosystem. The massive pool of designers, creative agencies, and mature service transaction ecosystem aggregated on EPWK platform provides EPWK Curated Goods with an inherent genetic advantage: the ability to "curate" and the mission to "connect."

Therefore, EPWK Curated Goods eschews the traditional e-commerce shelf logic, positioning itself as the "Source of New Pragmatism Lifestyle." Adhering to the strict product selection criteria of "good-looking, good function, good surprise," it is dedicated to sourcing items from around the globe that combine excellent design, practical functionality, and emotional resonance. It aims to offer users a "New Pragmatism" solution that transcends simple shopping and pertains to the upgrade of living aesthetics. Its mission is precisely to connect high-quality suppliers with quality-of-life-conscious consumers, enabling truly good products to be seen and chosen, and assisting partners in achieving more efficient market expansion and sales growth.

Empowered comprehensively by EPWK, EPWK Curated Goods has already established a highly competitive differentiated operational system, laying a solid foundation for its smooth launch in January 2026:

Firstly, it features innovation in "Ultra-fast and Lightweight" supply chain and operational models. EPWK Curated Goods standardizes and consolidates complex cross-border e-commerce processes, offering partners a one-stop solution featuring "1-Hour Quick Setup" and "Domestic Shipping, Global Fulfillment." Suppliers need not navigate cross-border logistics or maintain overseas inventory, helping to reduce financial pressure and operational barriers, allowing them to focus more on the product itself and the core supply chain.

Secondly, it possesses a product strength source "driven by design". Through its connection with EPWK's creative service ecosystem, the platform has established a "Designer Collaboration Program," creating a pathway from creative inspiration and design realization to product commercialization. This not only brings a steady stream of original designs and distinctive goods to the platform but also provides a value realization channel to the consumer market for creative talents within the ecosystem, forming a virtuous cycle of "empowering products with design, supporting creativity with sales."

Currently, the EPWK Curated Goods project is progressing steadily according to the established timeline. The platform has completed planning for its first batch of curated themes such as "Warm Winter Home" and "New Year Gifts," with over 160 selected premium products. Technical development and system testing have entered the final stages, ensuring a complete and mature debut for global users and markets in January 2026.

Initiating Limited-time Recruitment, Empowering Early Partners with Tiered Benefits

To aggregate high-quality global supply and greet the platform launch with a strong lineup of creative products, EPWK Curated Goods is officially initiating a Creative Supply Chain Recruitment Plan targeting the world, effective immediately. This plan aims to extensively attract brands, manufacturers, studios, and independent designers possessing original designs, exquisite craftsmanship, or manufacturing capabilities.

To demonstrate sincerity in collaboration, the platform introduces a limited-time, tiered benefit policy. Based on the order of successful onboarding, it offers early partners multi-dimensional, step-based resource support. This policy covers key resources including "Commission Waivers, Exclusive Traffic Packages, Cross-border Logistics Subsidies, Sales-based Advertising Incentives, and Priority Access to Core Promotion Slots," aiming to reduce the startup costs and trial-and-error risks for early partners, providing support for their growth during the platform's initial launch phase. EPWK Curated Goods believes that sharing early-stage benefits with excellent partners will help build a healthy and prosperous ecosystem.

This recruitment focuses on core categories related to quality living, including Home & Lifestyle, Beauty & Personal Care, 3C & Digital, Mother & Child, Outdoor & Sports, Culture & Creative Gifts, and Pet Supplies. EPWK Curated Goods looks forward to welcoming products and brands that can interpret the "New Pragmatism" concept and possess differentiation in design, functionality, or cultural narrative.

The collaboration process is streamlined for full online operation. Interested partners only need to provide basic business information to complete onboarding within a relatively short timeframe, enjoying preferential policies of "Zero Onboarding Fee, Zero Deposit." This allows them to complete their setup in advance, await the platform launch, and jointly embark on the growth journey.

Building a Sustainable Platform for Creative Commerce and Cultural Dialogue

The launch of EPWK Curated Goods in January 2026 marks a significant step in EPWK's strategic vision to build a "Creative Ecosystem Community." The long-term vision of EPWK Curated Goods is not only to be an efficient goods trading marketplace but also to build a commercial ecosystem "centered on creativity, guided by sustainability, and characterized by global cultural dialogue."

On one hand, EPWK Curated Goods will continue to deepen the path of "Design Value Realization," making the aesthetic thinking and creative stories behind each product visible and perceptible, driving the transformation of design power into sustainable commercial competitiveness and brand value.

On the other hand, leveraging its "Dual-market Linkage of Domestic and Overseas" structure and integrated cross-border service capabilities, EPWK Curated Goods is dedicated to becoming a bridge for the two-way flow of quality living aesthetics between East and West. In the future, EPWK Curated Goods will, through a series of global cultural curation themes, facilitate the communication of living wisdom and artisan spirit from different regions within its products, promoting cultural understanding and appreciation while meeting consumer demand.

As a crucial component of EPWK's strategic layout to build a "Global Creative Resource Router," EPWK Curated Goods (creative design physical productization), together with the existing internationalization of creative transaction platform (EPWK International) and the systematization of enterprise AI tools (Xiaowei Smart Aggregator), forms the three core business lines. The opening of the physical e-commerce line marks EPWK's advancement in constructing an ecological closed loop from creative output and talent connection to commercial monetization. This will assist EPWK in more effectively allocating global creative resources, achieving diversified and sustainable transformation of creative value.

January 2026, a brand new starting point is approaching. EPWK Curated Goods hereby sincerely invites all passionate creators, manufacturers, and brand builders worldwide to join hands with the platform. In this practice of "New Pragmatism Lifestyle", let's jointly discover, create, and transmit the beauty that illuminates daily life, share the fruits of business development, and participate in shaping the possibilities of future quality living!

SOURCE EPWK HOLDINGS LTD.