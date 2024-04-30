Empowering Investors: Keytom Unveils Investment Strategies for Digital Assets

DUBAI, UAE, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Keytom , the innovative neobank, has recently unveiled its flagship product: digital asset investment strategies. Designed to cater to diverse investor needs and risk appetites, these strategies maintain a keen focus on optimizing the risk/return ratio when investing in Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies.

Comprising a total of four distinct strategies, Keytom's investment offerings empower users to select the option that aligns best with their financial goals and preferences. The first two strategies, Perpetual and Delta-Q, represent market-neutral approaches that allocate investor funds to both CeFi and DeFi assets. By separating profit generation from market movements, these strategies mitigate the associated trading risks, providing users with the potential to earn returns of up to 12-14% APY regardless of market fluctuations.

Advalor is a classic example of a structured investment product. It focuses on investing in BTC/ETH products, offering up to 100% risk protection and up to 70% profit of asset growth. The extent of risk can be selected based on the client's risk preference, whether they lean towards risk aversion or risk-seeking behavior, along with their desired income level.

Finally, there is the B-Halver strategy, tailored for clients with higher risk appetites and longer investment horizons seeking substantial returns. Leveraging the Bitcoin halving event of 2024, this strategy utilizes custom-built AI algorithms to construct investment portfolios. 30% of the portfolio is allocated to Bitcoin, while the remaining 70% is diversified across coins selected via AI. As a result, the B-Halver strategy offers Keytom's clients the potential for significant returns through constant rebalancing and strategic asset allocation.

"We are confident that our investment products will significantly enhance the value of our transaction and card services by allowing clients to allocate idle account balances towards generating superior passive yields, surpassing those offered by traditional staking methods. This strategic integration promises to not only optimize client returns but also strengthen our competitive position in the market," – states Evgeny Filichkin, Investment Advisor at Keytom.

"User convenience and safety are paramount considerations for the Keytom team, which is why our investment strategies prioritize transparency and accessibility. Сlients retain full legal tenure and control of their assets and can monitor their investments in real-time, allowing them to make informed investment decisions and navigate the digital asset market with confidence," – adds Keytom's CPO, Kateryna Mandryka.

SOURCE Keytom