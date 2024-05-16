Keytom Partners With 10 Leading Global Banks to Boost Seamless Payments for Clients

DUBAI, UAE, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ – Keytom , the innovative neobank known for its cutting-edge financial solutions, has announced a significant milestone in its global banking integration efforts. The company has successfully launched an advanced payment hub system, facilitating international financial transactions for its clients.

In addition to its technological advancements, Keytom has forged strategic partnerships with 10 leading banks in key regions of its operations, such as the UAE, European Union, and Southeast Asia. These partnerships not only solidify the company's presence on the global financial scene but also provide clients with many opportunities to access various currencies and markets.

The newly implemented payment hub enables Keytom to seamlessly interact with nostro accounts of various banks worldwide, ensuring unparalleled efficiency and security in managing international financial flows. Despite the diverse regulatory and operational standards across different countries, the company has overcome these challenges to offer its clients instantaneous transactions, favorable currency exchange conditions, and enhanced security measures.

Currently, the company provides access to 36 currency pairs, with plans to expand this offering to 57 pairs by the end of the Q3 2024. This expansion aims to empower clients, bringing them a greater variety of options in international trade and investment activities.

Regardless of their location, Keytom's clients can now manage their financial flows with greater ease and security than ever before. Thanks to the company's international partnerships and multifunctional platform, users get to enjoy seamless transactions and access to a broad range of financial services.

Natal y Medici, Keytom's Chief Financial Officer, states: "At Keytom, we are committed to enhancing the financial experience of our clients and empowering them to manage all their digital assets in the most straightforward and convenient manner possible. Our latest advancements in global banking integration reflect our dedication and accomplishments on this path, providing secure and efficient solutions for international transactions."

About Keytom:

Keytom positions itself as the one bank for all your digital asset needs. Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Dubai, UAE, the company sets the goal of erasing financial borders and bridging the fiat and crypto worlds into a unified framework where everyone can manage their assets more effectively. Keytom is building easy-to-access financial solutions designed to empower individuals and businesses alike with greater control over their finances.

SOURCE Keytom