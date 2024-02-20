Empowering Kane County Manufacturers: IMEC Partners with Kane County to Launch Groundbreaking Program

KANE COUNTY, Ill., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Illinois Manufacturing Excellence Center (IMEC), is pleased to unveil a new partnership with Kane County to introduce a pioneering grant funding program.

The focus of this two-pronged initiative is to help Kane County manufacturers address workforce challenges and drive operational improvements with the goal of enhancing manufacturing excellence and workforce competitiveness across the region.

Manufacturer's Workforce Development Program

Through the Workforce Development Program, manufacturers in Kane County will gain access to comprehensive support in closing workforce gaps and enhancing talent pipelines. The partnership between IMEC and Kane County is designed to equip local manufacturers with the tools, resources, and expertise needed to succeed in today's competitive market. Here's what manufacturers can expect:

Expert workforce strategy assessments to pinpoint growth opportunities.

Tailored roadmaps crafted with the guidance of dedicated industry experts.

Funding and partnerships to implement innovative solutions and tap into untapped talent resources.

Engaging events, collaborative peer sessions, and workshops to address evolving needs and foster industry connections.

Lighthouse Manufacturers

Twenty select manufacturers in Kane County will have the exclusive opportunity to participate in the Lighthouse Manufacturer Program. These designated "lighthouse" manufacturers will receive:

Funded projects aimed at accelerating operational, workforce, and productivity enhancements within their facilities.

Personalized planning and road mapping tailored to their unique operational requirements.

Customized solutions designed to drive measurable results and set new standards for manufacturing excellence.

The chance to lead the way for Kane County manufacturers and elevate Illinois as a hub for manufacturing innovation.

"We are thrilled to launch this first-of-its-kind opportunity for Kane County manufacturers," said David Boulay, PhD, President at IMEC. "This partnership with Kane County is a significant step forward in our collective mission to empower manufacturers to become best-in-class operators. By embracing the diverse and expanded talent pool that Kane County offers, we are not only driving innovation but also setting a new standard for manufacturing excellence in Illinois."

"Kane County is dedicated to bolstering our local manufacturers and workforce," said Kane County Board Chairman Corinne Pierog. "This collaboration with IMEC reinforces our commitment to offer valuable resources and growth opportunities within our manufacturing community, tapping into and developing the remarkable talent pool we have within Kane County."

This program is funded by the Federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to reverse the r economic challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Manufacturers interested in participating in this program are encouraged to visit the www.imec.org/kanecounty for more information.

About IMEC:

IMEC is a team of improvement specialists and technicians dedicated to providing Illinois Manufacturers with the solutions, tools and resources to create sustainable competitive futures. In 2023, they assisted over 2,500 companies and helped create or retain over 5,200 jobs, resulting in over $650M aggregate impact to the Illinois economy. IMEC has offices statewide and over 50 full-time industry improvement specialists. For more information, visit www.imec.org.

