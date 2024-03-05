Illinois Manufacturing Excellence Center (IMEC) Launches Supply Chain Mapping Effort in Collaboration with BlueForge Alliance and the Illinois Manufacturers' Association (IMA)

CHICAGO, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- We're excited to announce a new collaboration between the Illinois Manufacturing Excellence Center (IMEC), BlueForge Alliance (BFA), and the Illinois Manufacturers' Association (IMA). Together, we're launching a supply chain mapping initiative aimed at supporting submarine industrial base suppliers. Our goal is simple: understand and meet the specific needs of these suppliers to strengthen the defense supply chain. By building lasting connections within the industry, we aim to provide manufacturers in the submarine industrial base with the tools and resources they need to operate efficiently and resiliently.

In the project's first phase, our attention will be directed towards approximately 800 Illinois suppliers, with the objective of crafting a comprehensive roadmap to decipher demand signals within the submarine industrial base. Through a range of methods including surveys and interviews, we'll gather insights on workforce gaps, training necessities, and engagements with community colleges and service providers. This data will serve to pinpoint areas for improvement and support among Illinois suppliers, paving the way for ongoing progress.

This initiative is sponsored and funded by the Navy's Submarine Industrial Base (SIB) program and its non-profit integration partner BlueForge Alliance. The Navy SIB program and BFA are working with partners across the country to ensure the critical submarine supply base has the capability, capacity, and skilled workforce needed to meet an unprecedented increase in demand across the nuclear shipbuilding enterprise. The Great Lakes region is a key maritime center of gravity for the Navy, and this initiative is a great example of the Navy's efforts to support a resilient and robust maritime ecosystem across the region.

"This initiative shines a spotlight on the outstanding achievements of Illinois manufacturers. They're not just manufacturing; they're driving innovation, ensuring excellence, and securing the vital capabilities of the submarine industrial base," said David Boulay, Ph.D., President of IMEC. "It reflects our commitment to fostering growth, forging connections, and making a lasting impact on our workforce and economy."

IMEC has been dedicated to providing tools and resources for Illinois manufacturers to help strengthen their supply chains. The development of the IMEC supplier scouting program (located at www.imec.org/supplychain), carries the mission of connecting businesses with matching suppliers, including specializations in the aerospace and electronic vehicle (EV) industries. The portal has helped to spread the outstanding work done by Illinois manufacturers across the country, strengthening United States supply chains as a whole.

About IMEC:

IMEC is a team of improvement specialists dedicated to driving growth through enterprise excellence. With a mission to positively impact Illinois' workforce and economy, IMEC helps organizations become more effective and efficient in areas such as leadership, strategy, customer engagement, operations, workforce, and measurement. IMEC has a proven track record of assisting over 2,500 Illinois companies in 2023 alone. IMEC is affiliated with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and is part of the Hollings Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP) Program. For more information, visit https://www.imec.org/

About BlueForge Alliance:

BlueForge Alliance (BFA) is the nonprofit, neutral integrator that supports the U.S. Navy's Submarine Industrial Base (SIB) initiatives and efforts to strengthen and sustain the maritime manufacturing sector. BFA is a critical partner in the SIB's mission to ensure the industry has the capability, capacity and resilience to build and maintain America's next generation of undersea platforms. The organization's team of experts in a variety of disciplines focus on addressing critical workforce, technology and supplier development needs. BFA is headquartered in Bryan-College Station, Texas. For more information, visit www.BlueForgeAlliance.us

About the Illinois Manufacturers' Association (IMA):

The Illinois Manufacturers' Association is the only statewide association dedicated exclusively to advocating, promoting, and strengthening the manufacturing sector in Illinois. The IMA is the oldest and largest state manufacturing trade association in the United States, representing nearly 4,000 companies and facilities. For more information, please visit http://ima-net.org/

