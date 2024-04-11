Empowering Lives with COOLiFY: TORRAS Joins Forces with Autistic Families to Advance Technological Excellence and Foster a Deep Sense of Love and Care

NEW YORK, April 11, 2024 Capitalizing on the global significance of World Autism Awareness Day on April 2nd, TORRAS, in tandem with the promotion of COOLiFY Cyber's latest offerings, has crafted an innovative campaign that seamlessly integrates brand mission with social responsibility: "Stay Cool with Cyber, Share Warmth with COOLiFY."

The TORRAS Team Warmly Welcomes An Autistic Family

On the evening of April 5th, TORRAS hosted a COOLiFY Curling Game themed around Autism Awareness Day at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. Prior to engaging in the game, each participant represented a $1 donation from TORRAS to the autism organization Bust Buddies on behalf of the fans. The event attracted hundreds of fans, with Dallas Mavericks fans eagerly vying to win COOLIFY products.

The genesis of this campaign lies in TORRAS' focus on how COOLiFY's temperature regulation capabilities assist individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) in managing temperature perception challenges. As a brand that places user value at its core, TORRAS is deeply committed to understanding users' authentic experiences with our products. TORRAS has discovered that many COOLiFY users struggle with temperature perception issues due to autism or heatstroke, which can significantly impact their daily lives. Fortunately, COOLiFY addresses these challenges and enhances their daily comfort.

At the event, TORRAS was joined by a loving autistic family, which consisted of Rand, a hotel lawyer, and his adorable daughter Carinna. Rand expressed his hope that COOLiFY would bring positive changes to his daughter's future. The event also piqued the curiosity of many fans, who inquired about the significance of pressing the button. "Every button press represents a donation to the autism organization," explained the TORRAS staff, elucidating the relationship between temperature, COOLiFY, and autism.

Furthermore, on April 7th, TORRAS' partner Best Buddies invited over 10 autistic families to attend a Mavericks vs. Rockets basketball game, where they could experience the comfort provided by COOLiFY Cyber.

TORRAS, in its relentless pursuit of technological excellence, has never lost sight of its original aspiration: to bring warmth and love into people's lives through exceptional products. As the brand continues to push the boundaries of technology, it remains steadfast in its commitment to creating products that not only meet the highest standards of performance but also embody a deep sense of care and compassion.

TORRAS believes that technology should serve as a force for good, enhancing the quality of life and fostering a more connected and compassionate society. With this belief firmly rooted in its core, TORRAS strives to create products that are not just functional but also embody a sense of humanity.

About TORRAS

Founded in 2012, TORRAS is an innovative brand with a brand mission of "Shatter the Ordinary." They now have obtained more than 1,300 patents thus far, with 60 of its products winning prestigious international design awards. For more information, visit www.torraslife.com.

