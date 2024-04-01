TORRAS Launches COOLiFY Cyber to the Masses, the Ultimate Pursuit of Personal Temperature Management Experience

HONG KONG, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TORRAS officially launches COOLiFY Cyber to the masses, the ultimate gadget for personal temperature management experience. At the CES exhibition in January this year, TORRAS as a a pioneering technology-driven brand, has proudly unveiled the prototype of COOLiFY Cyber, generating significant interest from media outlets worldwide for its high-performance cooling capabilities. On April 1st, COOLiFY Cyber is available on Amazon, bestbuy.com, and torraslife.com.

The Ultimate Cooling Experience

COOliFY Cyber: The Ultimate Personal Air Conditioner

COOLiFY Cyber stands as a pinnacle product catering to technology enthusiasts and discerning users seeking the ultimate cooling experience. TORRAS' product managers have meticulously upgraded COOLiFY Cyber in numerous technological aspects. The patented high-temperature graphene boasts exceptional thermal conductivity, enhancing cooling efficiency by a remarkable 10%. Additionally, the Hydraulic Motors have been upgraded, transitioning from 26 high-speed blades measuring 0.82mm in thickness to ultra-thin 29 blades with a mere 0.5mm thickness, resulting in a 24% increase in wind speed compared to its predecessor.

Comprehensive Cooling Capabilities

During usage, COOLiFY Cyber offers a comprehensive cooling experience, with an enlarged neck contact area spanning up to 14,975mm². Powered by three high-efficiency thermoelectric semiconductors and four high-speed motors, it effectively cools the face, neck and back. Dual upward air outlets maximize the cooling sensation, while the upward airflow cools the inner layers of clothing. Thoughtfully designed, the custom airflow prevents discomfort by redirecting air away from the ears, ensuring a more enjoyable user experience.

Visually Stunning with Futuristic Materials

Visually appealing, COOLiFY Cyber features a bismuth-telluride-based material adorned with 366 cooling particles, delivering a stunning temperature reduction of 10 degrees Celsius. The graphene finish on the surface adds a futuristic and technological allure to the product.

Rapid Charging Technology

Ideal for those fleeting moments when users have outdoorsy activities, COOLiFY Cyber boasts a built-in 6000mAh high-density polymer battery that offers increased capacity despite its compact size. The 20W fast charging technology ensures the device charges rapidly, transforming it from 0% to 80% in just one hour, making it a must-have travel companion. Remarkably, COOLiFY Cyber retains its heating functionality, enabling seamless usage throughout the year, regardless of the season.

True to its brand mission of "Shatter the Ordinary," TORRAS continues to push the boundaries of personal temperature management, and COOLiFY Cyber is an example of its relentless pursuit of excellence. The cooperation that TORRAS reached with the Dallas Mavericks in 2023 once again proves the brand's determination to pursue the ultimate.

COOLiFY Cyber is available on Amazon, bestbuy.com, and torraslife.com at $279 on April 1st.

About TORRAS

Founded in 2012, TORRAS is an innovative brand with a brand mission of "Shatter the Ordinary." They now have obtained more than 1,300 patents thus far, with 60 of its products winning prestigious international design awards. For more information, visit www.torraslife.com.

