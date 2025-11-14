Empowering Native American IT Leaders to Drive Modernization: New IT Leadership Curriculum Delivered by Info-Tech Research Group and TribalHub

As Native American and Alaska Native governments, health, gaming, hospitality, and other enterprises look to modernize their technology operations, IT leaders within these tribal communities are increasingly seeking structured frameworks that will help them align IT strategy with governance, culture, and sovereignty. Through its Certified Tribal Technology Professional (CTTP) program, the TribalHub network has engaged in a partnership with the global leader in IT research and advisory, Info-Tech Research Group, to help tribal IT professionals build the skills and structure needed to lead digital transformation within their communities. To support this mission, Larry Fretz, Managing Partner at Info-Tech Research Group, will facilitate the 12 Pillars of Tribal IT Success during TribalHub's upcoming CTTP program, a curriculum focused on implementing IT for TribalHub's members' communities, adapted from the firm's acclaimed CIO Playbook. The program will run November 17-21, 2025, in Tucson, Arizona. The curriculum, adapted by Info-Tech for TribalHub's program, will provide tribal IT professionals with a calendar-based roadmap to strengthen operations, leadership, and data sovereignty through culturally grounded best practices.

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Info-Tech Research Group has announced that Managing Partner Larry Fretz will facilitate and deliver curriculum sessions at TribalHub's Certified Tribal Technology Professional (CTTP), taking place November 17 – 21, 2025, at Desert Diamond Casino in Tucson, Arizona. Building on more than a decade of collaboration between TribalHub and Info-Tech, the global leader in IT research and advisory, Fretz will outline how the firm's 12 foundational pillars of IT leadership are helping tribal technology leaders participating in the CTTP program align digital transformation initiatives with sovereignty, governance, and community goals.

Dedicated to supporting the Native American and Alaska Native government, health, gaming/hospitality, and other tribal enterprises, TribalHub is a network that connects the largest community of technology-minded leaders from tribes across the country with each other as well as the suppliers of technology products and services dedicated to working in the tribal space.

The November 2025 CTTP program participants will have the opportunity to take part in a comprehensive curriculum built around 12 interrelated pillars of tribal IT success. Adapted from Info-Tech's CIO Playbook, the framework Fretz will facilitate during the program translates universal IT leadership competencies into the unique context of tribal governance. Participants will explore critical areas for successfully implementing IT for tribal communities, including stakeholder engagement, IT strategy, workforce development, budgeting, vendor management, and analytics. The curriculum also integrates topics such as tribal governance structures, funding models, and data sovereignty to ensure culturally relevant and sustainable IT leadership development.

"Info-Tech's proven content and CTTP sessions bring clarity and structure to the complexity that tribal IT leaders face every day," says Larry Fretz, Managing Partner at Info-Tech Research Group. "For years, Info-Tech's frameworks have helped tribal IT leaders move from reactive support to strategic leadership, aligning technology with tribal values, sovereignty, and long-term impact. Through the CTTP program in Arizona, we're continuing that commitment by providing hands-on guidance and strategic frameworks that support tribal technology leaders in driving meaningful, sustainable progress across their communities."

The partnership between Info-Tech Research Group and TribalHub continues to provide tribal IT professionals with access to structured guidance, expert mentorship, and research-backed tools. Through programs like CTTP, the organizations aim to equip tribal technology leaders with practical skills and frameworks that strengthen operational excellence while upholding sovereignty and community priorities.

"Our collaboration with Info-Tech Research Group has been instrumental in shaping a program that reflects and supports the unique needs of tribal technology leaders," says Michael Day, TribalHub's Founder & Executive Officer. "By integrating Info-Tech's proven frameworks with tribal governance principles, the CTTP program will empower IT professionals from across the country to build strategies that are both effective and culturally grounded."

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading and fastest-growing research and advisory firms, serving over 30,000 IT, HR, and marketing professionals around the globe. As a trusted product and service leader, the company delivers unbiased, highly relevant research and industry-leading advisory support to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide everything they need, from actionable tools to expert guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

About TribalHub

With over 25 years of service dedicated to Native American and Alaska Native government, health, gaming/hospitality, and other tribal enterprises, TribalHub leverages extensive industry experience, and a deep network of connections to offer a set of events, products, and services unmatched in the industry. Bringing all of this together is the TribalHub membership, connecting the largest community of technology-minded leaders from tribes across the country with each other as well as the suppliers of technology products and services dedicated to working in the tribal space. Visit us at tribalhub.com.

