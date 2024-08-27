Empowering Value-based Care: Accushield's Vital Role

ATLANTA, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Accushield is committed to revolutionizing the way senior living communities manage care coordination and social engagement. With a focus on enhancing the quality of life for seniors, Accushield introduces groundbreaking technology solutions designed to streamline care processes and combat social isolation. Our latest advancements not only ensure a secure and efficient environment for residents but also empower families to stay connected and involved in their loved ones' care.

Revolutionizing Third-Party Care Coordination:

Accushield, a leading provider of entry management solutions for senior living communities, is transforming care coordination with its advanced kiosk-based technology platform. Acting as a centralized information hub, Accushield consolidates resident care information from various third-party healthcare providers—home health, hospice, homecare, physicians, clinicians, and therapists—into one easily accessible platform. This digital command center eliminates the inefficiencies of paper-based care coordination and scattered records, ensuring a streamlined and efficient care delivery system.

Residents and their families benefit from enhanced transparency through a secure portal within Accushield. This portal offers visibility into third-party caregiver visits and services rendered, empowering families to engage in their loved one's healthcare journey actively.

Combating Social Isolation with Data-Driven Insights:

Accushield goes beyond managing visitor data—it leverages sophisticated analytics to track social interactions with family, friends, and volunteers within senior living communities. By monitoring resident social visits, evaluating activity engagement and participation, and assessing clinical components, Accushield proactively identifies patterns that create and increase resident loneliness and isolation.

Early identification of resident loneliness is crucial in senior care, and Accushield's data-driven approach allows staff to intervene promptly with personalized support strategies. These strategies are tailored to each resident's preferences and needs, fostering meaningful social connections and enhancing overall well-being.

Partnering for Impactful Solutions:

Accushield collaborates with a vast network of over 1.6 million volunteers dedicated to combating social isolation and loneliness in senior living communities. Our software strategically matches lonely residents with vetted volunteers by using over 70 data points, such as availability, preferences, and hobbies, providing companionship and fostering meaningful social connectedness to enrich residents' lives. Once matched, staff members leverage Accushield's volunteer visit scheduling feature to quickly and easily schedule resident one-on-one social visits.

Family members also benefit from Accushield's communication features, which provide updates on their loved one's social engagement and well-being. This remote involvement empowers families to participate actively in fostering social connections and supporting their loved ones' overall happiness.

Beyond addressing social isolation, Accushield contributes to community building within senior living facilities. The platform supports community events, shares resident stories, and celebrates achievements, promoting a sense of belonging and camaraderie among residents and staff.

Accushield continues to lead the way in enhancing safety and security, elevating third-party care coordination, and combating social isolation in senior living communities. By leveraging technology and fostering meaningful connections, Accushield is committed to partnering with our customers to improve the quality of life for seniors across the nation.

For more information about Accushield and its innovative solutions, please visit www.accushield.com.

Media contact:

John Leavitt

Director of Marketing, Accushield

[email protected]

SOURCE Accushield