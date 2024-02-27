Empowering Veterans: VetComm Shines a Spotlight on Billions of Dollars Unclaimed Annually

The veterans-first organization rallies 11 million eligible veterans to claim their rightful service-related disability benefits

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a revelation that demands attention, VetComm, a leading provider of innovative solutions for veterans, sheds light on the startling truth that billions of dollars earmarked for approximately 11 million eligible veterans remain unclaimed each year. In San Diego alone, a city with a profound military heritage, an average of $4.5 billion annually goes unutilized by veterans who are unaware of their entitlements.

Kate Monroe, CEO and Founder of VetComm and a 100% rated USMC disabled veteran, passionately stated, "As a Marine Corps veteran, I understand the sacrifices our servicemen and women make. Every unclaimed dollar is a missed opportunity! VetComm is here to break through the barriers, eliminate the red tape and ensure that no veteran is left behind in claiming what is rightfully theirs. It's not just about the money; it's about honoring and recognizing the commitment and sacrifices made for our country."

A profound challenge lies in the fact that many veterans, despite being eligible, refrain from claiming their rightful benefits. VetComm identifies three primary reasons for this oversight. Firstly, a significant number of veterans feel undeserving of the financial support to which they are entitled. Secondly, numerous attempts to apply are thwarted by bureaucratic hurdles, with paperwork often denied due to inaccuracies. Lastly, a considerable portion of veterans is unaware that they can even apply for these funds.

On average, each eligible veteran misses out on an astonishing $500,000 to $1 million in unclaimed benefits. VetComm emphasizes that a veteran with a 100% disability rating, for example, who applied at the age of 40, could receive a life-changing $2.1 million. Even at a 50% service-connected disability rating, monthly compensation starts at $958.44, with additional benefits such as no-cost VA health care and prescription medications under Priority Group 1. Veterans may also qualify for concurrent retirement and disability pay, or combat-related special compensation for those receiving military retirement pay and aged 60 or older.

VetComm was founded to assist veterans and stands at the forefront of advocating for veterans' rights. The organization is committed to empowering veterans with the education and resources needed to access their entitled benefits. VetComm believes that every veteran deserves to receive their rightful benefits and provides a comprehensive education and support platform to ensure this becomes a reality. Its mission is clear – prevent the reallocation of funds earmarked for veterans by empowering them to claim the benefits they rightfully deserve.

About VetComm

VetComm's mission is to empower United States veterans by providing them with the education and resources they need to access the benefits they are entitled to but not presently receiving. Founded by United States Marine Corps veteran Kate Monroe, VetComm is dedicated to advocating for veterans and ensuring they receive the support they need to thrive after serving our country.

VetComm believes that every veteran deserves to receive the benefits they are entitled to and is committed to providing a comprehensive education and support platform to help them do just that. With the tools provided by VetComm, veterans can get rated and claim the benefits they deserve, preventing the reallocation of funds by the U.S. government to other budget line items and making sure that those who have served their country receive the support they need to lead fulfilling lives. For more information visit https://www.VetComm.us/.

About Kate Monroe:

Kate Monroe is a 100% rated disabled USMC veteran. As the CEO of VetComm.us, she leads a team of dedicated professionals who help veterans get what they are owed from the VA. With more than 10 years of experience in sales, leadership, and coaching, her mission is to empower veterans to access their benefits and improve their quality of life.

Kate is the author of several books, has appeared over 60+ times on broadcast news and is a contributor on homeless, drugs, border, veteran affairs, foreign affairs on Forbes, Fox News, Medium, Inman and many more. In fact, she went viral for her take on the San Diego homeless crisis. In 2023, Kate released her book, "The Race to Save America".

