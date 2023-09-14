Empowering Women in Food: WANDA Joins the Conversation to advance the Food Bill of Rights at the prestigious 'Bringing It to The Table' Symposium

WASHINGTON, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WANDA is thrilled to join the upcoming "Bringing It to The Table: Talk. Taste. Transform" biennial symposium, a dynamic gathering of women leaders in the food, beverage, and hospitality industries. Hosted by Les Dames d'Escoffier DC regional chapter, this day-long event will be held at the National Union Building on Saturday, September 30.

Tambra Stevenson, MPH, MA, Co-Chair of Les Dames DC Symposium and WANDA Founder, Mary Blackford of Market 7 Food Hall, Franciel Ikeji, MS, RDN, LDN of WANDA, TV Host Chef Carla Hall and NPR's Allison Aubrey.

The symposium's kickoff features a stimulating conversation with NPR's Allison Aubrey, TV Host Chef Carla Hall, Mary Blackford of Market 7, and Franciel Ikeji, MS, RDN, LDN of WANDA, focusing on advancing a Food Bill of Rights for a more equitable food system.

Tambra Raye Stevenson, MPH, MA, Founder and CEO of WANDA and Co-Chair of the Biennial Symposium, expressed, "WANDA is proud to be part of this initiative, advocating for a Food Bill of Rights. Together, we are transforming the future of food and nutrition."

The event delves into building sustainable food systems and the evolving dynamics between restaurants and guests with leading practitioners. Attendees will gain insights into pitching food books, leveraging generative AI for food brands, reducing plastics in kitchens, and addressing food insecurity in the DMV.

"Bringing it to the Table: Taste, Talk. Transform" is both a premiere food event and major fundraiser benefiting the grants and scholarship programs supporting women-led food organizations and students for Les Dames d'Escoffier Washington DC regional chapter. There will be thought-provoking panel sessions on cutting edge topics, tastings, culinary demonstrations, bake and book sales," shared Sheila Crye, DC Chapter President.

Culinary enthusiasts will relish the demonstrations on lacto-fermentation, Japanese sake, coffee, wine, honey, and olive oil tastings. The event includes a catered lunch by Ghostburger and highlights local culinary school bakers and best-selling cookbook authors.

Jill Collins, publicist and Co-Chair of the Biennial Symposium, remarked, "The symposium celebrates incredible women making a difference in the culinary world. It's a unique opportunity to learn, engage, and be inspired by their stories and expertise. We invite everyone to join us for this empowering event."

Distinguished speakers include sommeliers Nadine Brown and Swati Bose; authors Katherine Miller, Joan Nathan, Meryl Feinstein, and Mary Beth Albright; Chefs Najmieh Batmanglij, Jackie Greenbaum, Jamie Leeds, Ris Lacoste, Masako Morishita, Teresa Velazquez; and food media and professionals, including Lani Furbank, Kristen Hartke, Anna Spiegel and many more.

The public can purchase tickets at http://lesdamesdc.org. Sponsors include UberEats, Bold Fork Books, "Wente Vineyards, Metropolitan Culinary Arts Institute, Embassy of Japan and Laconiko.

About Les Dames d'Escoffier DC Chapter

Les Dames d'Escoffier DC is the Washington DC chapter of Les Dames d'Escoffier International (LDEI), an international philanthropic organization comprising 44 chapters across the United States, Canada, Mexico, France, Italy and the United Kingdom. Our members are professional women in the food, beverage and related industries. All are women of achievement, leaders in their fields as well as their communities, and have a minimum of five years' experience in their respective industries. Les Dames d'Escoffier DC participates in LDEI's international programs Green Tables , Civic Agriculture and Garden Initiative and Global Culinary Initiative . Green Tables aims to help consumers of all ages better understand the link between farming and eating. Global Culinary Initiative offers programs and workshops about diverse international foods and culinary traditions to promote cross-cultural understanding. In addition, our chapter provides opportunities for our members and their guests to socialize, network and learn. For more information visit www.lesdamesdc.org .

About WANDA

Women Advancing Nutrition Dietetics and Agriculture (WANDA) is a prominent nonprofit established in Washington, D.C., in 2016. WANDA empowers women and girls of African descent to be catalysts for change in their communities through education, advocacy, and innovation. With recognition from Forbes, Voice of America, and NPR, and advisory roles with institutions like the Milken Institute Food as Medicine Advisory Board, Tufts Food and Nutrition Innovation Council, African Nutrition Society, and USDA NAREEE Advisory Board, WANDA is at the forefront of reshaping the future of food, nutrition, and agriculture. Learn more at iamwanda.org.

