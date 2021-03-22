Empuls by Xoxoday integrates with Slack

BANGALORE, India, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xoxoday recently announced an integration with Slack through Empuls, its employee engagement platform. With this integration, Slack users can now engage , align, celebrate & recognize their peers on Slack itself, no matter where they work from.

Youtube Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PVrLP-9zTOM&t=7s

Commenting on this integration, Mayank Singh, Product Head, Empuls said, "This integration enables thousands of companies who use Slack to provide holistic employee engagement to their employees. Organizations can build a people first culture by providing a frictionless experience to their employees who are on Slack. Empuls is proven to help hundreds of global organizations to improve eNPS(employee NPS) and productivity."

Empuls integrated with Slack - is not just beneficial for employees. While employees engage more meaningfully with their peers through constant motivation & recognition, employers can sense the pulse of their organization at all times, through regular feedback & surveys . These employer-friendly features not only help understand organizational health, but also help run engagement activities that are tailored to employee expectations, thereby enhancing eNPS & overall productivity.

This integration has also enabled active peer recognition through instant social notifications sent automatically to everyone on the channel, enabling them to congratulate and comment on their teammate's success, using badges & certificates easily accessible from within Slack.

With this integration, engagement is more real time than ever before. Active employee participation in peer recognition, highly interactive reward mechanisms , instant feedback through surveys & easy navigation to a vast catalog of gift cards, perks & experiences for redemption - all work in tandem to ensure that workforce engagement is kept alive at all times.

Empuls by Xoxoday is an employee engagement & experience solution. Empuls is built on the key pillars of engagement - Connect, Align, Empower & Motivate. This All-In-One engagement product helps improve employee productivity, performance & retention. It also helps connect employees through interest groups & conversations, listen to employees & enable action on employee feedback and reward positive behavior and good work.

Xoxoday is an all-in-one technology platform to connect, align, motivate and engage employees, channel partners, sales & consumers. Xoxoday has been recognised as Best Tech-HR platform by People Matters, Top 50 Fastest-Growing Tech-companies by Deloitte, Top 10 SaaS start-ups by Oracle, Top 100 SME by Govt. of India,FT top 100 tech companies 2020 & Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2020.

