Empyrean Solutions™ Wins Financial Planning and Budgeting Category in the 2025 RiskTech100®

WOBURN, Mass., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Empyrean Solutions ™, a leading provider of risk and performance management solutions for banks and credit unions, has been named the Category Winner for Financial Planning and Budgeting in this year's RiskTech100®. Recognized for its exceptional innovation in budgeting, planning, and analytics, Empyrean Solutions continues to set the standard for bank finance management technology.

Empyrean - Category Winner, Financial Planning and Budgeting (Banks)

The RiskTech100, produced annually by Chartis Research, ranks the world's leading risk and compliance technology providers. Empyrean's success in this highly competitive category reflects its commitment to delivering comprehensive tools tailored to the unique needs of banks and credit unions.

"For too long, banks and credit unions have had to rely on generic budgeting platforms that are not developed to meet the unique cashflow requirements of financial institutions," said Chris Maclin, CEO of Empyrean Solutions. "We designed Empyrean Budgeting & Planning to meet those needs for our clients. With seamless integration across our market-leading ALM, liquidity, and profitability solutions, our clients now leverage one source of data to drive the strategic decision making required by finance and treasury teams within the office of the CFO."

Alongside its category win, Empyrean also saw a substantial increase in the overall rankings, moving up ten places to #49. This achievement underscores Empyrean's dedication to helping banks manage risk and performance with advanced analytics and financial planning solutions.

"Empyrean has continued to enjoy a strong presence in the RiskTech100, with a ten-place rise into the top 50," said Sid Dash, Chief Researcher at Chartis. "This rise reflects a strong focus on planning, budgeting, ALM, and other analytics, specifically around bank finance management."

Empyrean Solutions remains dedicated to solving the complexities of risk management, strategic planning, and profitability for financial institutions ranging from 100M to over $500B in assets. Led and built by financial practitioners with decades of experience, Empyrean's market-leading cloud-based technology empowers bankers to navigate their financials with confidence, enabling them to better serve their stakeholders and communities.

