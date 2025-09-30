EMQX Enterprise 6.0 Launches: Unifying MQTT with Message Queuing and Enterprise-Grade Multi-Tenancy

New release enables enterprises to consolidate messaging infrastructure, enhance security, and scale data pipelines for AI and IoT applications.

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EMQ , a global leader in MQTT messaging and edge-to-cloud IoT connectivity, today announced the launch of EMQX Enterprise 6.0, a major platform upgrade that marks a new era for enterprise IoT data infrastructure.

The release introduces advanced message queuing, complete multi-tenancy, and a re-architected durable storage engine, along with expanded integrations with Snowflake, Google BigQuery, Amazon Redshift, and Amazon S3 Tables. These advancements extend EMQX beyond MQTT pub/sub and position it as a unified platform for messaging, real-time data integration, and AI-driven applications.

Key Innovations in EMQX 6.0

Unified MQTT and Message Queuing

EMQX 6.0 breaks the boundaries of traditional MQTT pub/sub by natively integrating message queuing capabilities. It also introduces Last Value Queues, which retain only the most recent update per key, making it easier to track fast-changing device states such as sensor readings. This powerful combination allows enterprises to handle both real-time streaming and asynchronous workloads within a single system, consolidating their architecture and reducing reliance on external queueing systems like RabbitMQ or Kafka. Secure, Isolated Multi-Tenancy

Enterprise-grade multi-tenancy is now built into the core of EMQX. Administrators can securely manage isolated tenants—representing different teams, business units, or customers—within a single cluster. Each tenant has dedicated resources and role-based access controls across the Dashboard, API, and CLI. This simplifies management, strengthens security, and is ideal for building large-scale, cloud-native services. Massive-Scale Durable Storage

A re-architected storage engine built on RocksDB for durable sessions and messages dramatically improves performance and resilience for millions of concurrent connections. The new design is fully decoupled from broker metadata, reduces the disk footprint to approximately 1.5 KB per session, and supports sharded storage across the cluster for greater scalability.

Expanded Data Pipelines for Cloud & AI

The release deepens EMQX's role as a bridge between IoT data and enterprise analytics platforms. Key highlights include:

Snowflake: Real-time data ingestion using the Snowpipe Streaming API .

Real-time data ingestion using the . Google BigQuery: Native, high-throughput API support.

Native, high-throughput API support. Amazon S3 Tables: Cost-efficient storage and querying with Parquet columnar format.

Cost-efficient storage and querying with Parquet columnar format. New Connectors: Expanded support for Amazon Redshift , Google AlloyDB , and CockroachDB .

Expanded support for , , and . OpenAI: Integration with the OpenAI API to build AI-driven workflows directly into MQTT streams.

"With EMQX 6.0, we're delivering a unified platform that goes far beyond traditional MQTT," said Benniu Ji, VP of Product at EMQ. "Native features like message queuing and multi-tenancy enable enterprises to consolidate infrastructure, reduce complexity, and accelerate innovation in both IoT and AI."

Ideal For:

Enterprises requiring guaranteed message delivery and durable session persistence at scale.

Organizations looking to consolidate MQTT and other messaging systems like RabbitMQ onto a single platform.

Data engineering teams building real-time analytics pipelines.

Enterprises managing multi-tenant IoT and AI workloads across divisions.

Availability

EMQX Enterprise 6.0 is available immediately. Users can get started through the following channels:

For Enterprise: Organizations interested in enterprise-grade features and commercial support can learn more or request a personalized demo at the EMQ website.

Organizations interested in enterprise-grade features and commercial support can learn more or request a personalized demo at the EMQ website. For Developers: The latest version of EMQX, which includes all new features under the BSL license, is available for download and contribution on our official GitHub repository.

For a detailed technical overview of the new features, read the EMQX 6.0 launch blog

About EMQ

EMQ is a leading provider of open-source and cloud-native MQTT messaging solutions for the IoT and AI era. Its flagship product, EMQX, is the world's most scalable and reliable MQTT platform, trusted by over 20,000 global users across industries including industrial IoT, connected vehicles, and energy.

For more information, visit www.emqx.com

