EMQ Introduces EMQX Tables: A Native Time-Series Database for IoT Data

Fully managed, purpose-built storage now available in EMQX Cloud (Preview through November 30, 2025)

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EMQ , the world's leading provider of open-source MQTT messaging and IoT data infrastructure, today announced the Preview launch of EMQX Tables , a fully managed time-series database natively integrated into EMQX Cloud . The new feature allows developers to store, query, and analyze MQTT data in place, eliminating the need for external databases or additional integration layers.

EMQX Tables integrates natively within EMQX Cloud to deliver seamless, fully managed time-series data storage between the EMQX Broker and downstream analytics and visualization tools.

The introduction of EMQX Tables marks a major milestone in EMQ's evolution from a high-performance MQTT broker into a unified MQTT Data Platform that supports the full IoT data lifecycle, from device connection to real-time insight. By adding native data persistence, EMQX Cloud now delivers true end-to-end data management within a single, fully managed service.

Simplifying IoT Data Management

Modern IoT systems generate massive volumes of telemetry data that must be processed, stored, and analyzed in real time. Traditionally, developers have relied on separate databases such as InfluxDB or TimescaleDB, connected through complex middleware or data pipelines. EMQX Tables eliminates this fragmentation with zero-configuration data ingestion, automatic schema inference, and multi-protocol query support. The result is a simpler, more reliable way to manage IoT data without additional infrastructure.

Because data is stored natively within EMQX Cloud, EMQX Tables avoids the inter-service data transfers typically required when using third-party databases. By keeping data ingestion and querying within a single managed environment, organizations can simplify operations and minimize overall data movement costs.

Key capabilities include:

Native Time-Series Database (Preview): Store and query MQTT data directly within EMQX Cloud with no external setup.

Store and query MQTT data directly within EMQX Cloud with no external setup. Zero-Configuration Data Ingestion: Seamlessly stream data from MQTT topics to storage with automatic schema inference that adapts to evolving payloads.

Seamlessly stream data from MQTT topics to storage with automatic schema inference that adapts to evolving payloads. Multi-Protocol Query Support: Query data using SQL, PromQL, or InfluxDB Line Protocol, and connect seamlessly to popular visualization and analytics tools such as Grafana and Metabase.

Query data using SQL, PromQL, or InfluxDB Line Protocol, and connect seamlessly to popular visualization and analytics tools such as Grafana and Metabase. Cloud-Native and Fully Managed: Scale easily with EMQX Cloud's built-in reliability, security, and operations.

Scale easily with EMQX Cloud's built-in reliability, security, and operations. Simplified Operations and Lower TCO: Consolidate infrastructure, security, and billing under one vendor for reduced total cost of ownership.

Built for Real-World IoT Use Cases

EMQX Tables delivers immediate value across a range of industries and applications. Developers and solution architects can use it to simplify data management in:

Industrial IoT Analytics: Monitor production lines in real time for predictive maintenance and quality assurance.

Monitor production lines in real time for predictive maintenance and quality assurance. Connected Vehicles: Collect and analyze telemetry data such as speed, diagnostics, and battery performance at scale.

Collect and analyze telemetry data such as speed, diagnostics, and battery performance at scale. Smart Energy and Utilities: Track grid stability, renewable energy performance, and consumption data across distributed assets.

Track grid stability, renewable energy performance, and consumption data across distributed assets. Smart Cities and Buildings: Store and analyze sensor data for environmental monitoring, occupancy tracking, and infrastructure management.

A Milestone Toward a Unified MQTT Data Platform

"EMQX Tables represents a fundamental evolution in how we think about IoT data infrastructure," said Benniu Ji, VP of Products at EMQ. "For years, developers have been forced to stitch together multiple services: a broker for connectivity, a database for storage, and middleware to bridge them. With EMQX Tables, we're delivering what the market has been asking for: a unified MQTT Data Platform that manages the complete journey from device connection to actionable insight. This is not just a feature addition; it is a reimagining of IoT architecture that prioritizes simplicity and developer productivity."

By integrating time-series storage directly into EMQX Cloud, EMQ addresses one of the most common challenges faced by IoT developers: balancing scalability with simplicity. EMQX Tables reduces operational overhead, accelerates time-to-market, and provides a single security and management model across the entire data stack.

Availability

EMQX Tables is available today in Public Preview for all EMQX Cloud users.

Preview Period: November 1 – November 30, 2025

November 1 – November 30, 2025 Regions: AWS N. Virginia (us-east-1)

AWS N. Virginia (us-east-1) Eligible Tier: 2 vCPU / 8 GB

2 vCPU / 8 GB Pricing: Free during the Preview period

Developers can join the preview program and experience EMQX Tables today.

To learn more, read the announcement blog.

Looking Ahead

EMQ plans to continue enhancing its cloud platform beyond EMQX Tables, introducing new services for visualization, analytics, and data streaming in future releases. These additions will further strengthen EMQ's vision of delivering a complete, cloud-native data platform for IoT.

About EMQ

EMQ is a leading provider of open-source and cloud-native MQTT messaging solutions for the IoT and AI era. Its flagship product, EMQX, is the world's most scalable and reliable MQTT platform, trusted by over 20,000 global users across industries including industrial IoT, connected vehicles, and energy.

For more information, visit www.emqx.com and follow @EMQTech on X and EMQ on LinkedIn.

