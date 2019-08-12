EMRG Media Announces Godiva as Sponsor of The Event Planner Expo

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Some sweet news to share: The Event Planner Expo, the industry trade show frequented each fall by marketing execs, top tier event planners, and VIP insiders, is now partnering with Godiva Chocolatier. The company has been crafting exceptional chocolates for over 90 years, and is a company firmly rooted in authenticity, craftsmanship, and perfection. EMRG media is thrilled to be working alongside the iconic brand—and for more than just the artisanal treats!

The partnership between the expo and Godiva is beneficial for both trade show attendees and the chocolatier. "Godiva will not only be a major sponsor of this year's three-day expo, but the renowned brand will also have a remarkable booth and presence," shares Jessica Stewart, Vice President, EMRG Media. "On top of this, we're working with Godiva to bring to our attendees the experience of Godiva's incredible corporate gifting." Furthermore, the Godiva brand is emblematic of a commitment to quality and good taste. "For us, we couldn't think of a better match for the expo than this refined global brand," Stewart explains.

While Stewart doesn't want to divulge all of the exciting things in store as a result of this new partnership, she does hint at the multiple ways in which Godiva gifts will be dispersed. Prior to this fall's expo, which will be taking place from October 1st, 2019-October 3rd, 2019, EMRG Media will be selecting 150 top influencers in the events, hospitality, and marketing industries. "You may be one of the lucky attendees walking away with not just invaluable connections, but a whole lot of high-end chocolate, too," Stewart adds.

The Event Planner Expo has become synonymous with top tier networking and impressive industry trailblazers. In light of this, the trade show is considered a hub for marketing heavyweights to learn, network, trade notes, and strike lucrative deals. Another corporate sponsor for this year's expo is WeWork, the official sponsor of the highly anticipated Networking Lounge.

The Expo is gaining more traction each year, and sells out annually. With that in mind, EMRG Media would like to send a friendly reminder to past and future attendees to secure your spot today, as they are limited. For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit http://www.theeventplannerexpo.com .

About EMRG Media:

EMRG Media is a premier, full-service marketing, event planning, and publishing firm based in Manhattan. Over the past 16 years, EMRG Media has garnered public acclaim and recognition as an innovative corporate event marketer. They have successfully executed countless creative marketing campaigns, experiential events, activations, and corporate events for their impressive client base which includes Godiva, Fossil, Google, Twitter, Columbia Records, JP Morgan, and many more.

