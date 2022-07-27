EMRG Media Is Bringing Back The Event Planner Expo, Bringing Together Thousands to Celebrate Its 10th Anniversary in New York City

The team responsible for coordinating the annual conference, dedicated to bringing the events, hospitality, and marketing industries together, is celebrating ten incredible years. And The Event Planner Expo 2022 is primed to be bigger and better than ever.

NEW YORK, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Event Planner Expo 2022 will celebrate its 10-year anniversary at the Metropolitan Pavilion for a full, three-day event from October 11th through 13th this year. This trade show and conference is often considered to be the best for guests in the events, marketing, and hospitality industries. Attendees of this year's event can expect three full days of networking, forming strategic connections, learning the latest trade practices, and building their events-related businesses. It's estimated to be the biggest return to in-person events of the year. And the Expo is going all-in to celebrate ten successful years of the globally popular conference.

Join Us For The Event Planner Expo's 10 Year Anniversary featuring Mel Robbins & Jesse Itzler.

In addition to the countless opportunities for growth and leadership learning, The Event Planner Expo is also celebrating its 10th year of promoting the events global community. Guests can expect state-of-the-art visuals, incredible entertainment, and delectable fare. There will be C-level executives, sales and marketing VPs, HR professionals, corporate event planners, industry service provider leaders, and creatives in attendance. And the Expo team is pulling out all the stops to make this year's celebration one to remember. The events industry is expected to make an in-person comeback from the last few years of uncertainty. Celebrating ten years of The Event Planner Expo only makes this year's conference more thrilling for those who attend!

"Our industry is resilient! We have so many amazing people who represent the best services and venues in the events industry." – Jessica Stewart.

Some of the valued partners and Expo supporters this year include well-known brands both from the heart of New York City and nationally renowned, including Eclipse Events, 92nd St. Y, Cupa Cabana, Drape Kings, Common Ground, Ilea NY, Party Slate, La Photo Party, Geo Events, and more.

This year, The Event Planner Expo will also feature an inspirational and educational Speaker Series, with a world-class lineup of keynote speakers like never before. Influential leaders, including Entrepreneur Magazine's Editor-in-Chief, Jason Feifer, Atlanta Hawks Owner Jesse Itzler, and Financial Expert, Sharon Lechter, will take the stage. Additionally, the powerhouse inspiration and globally renowned motivational speaker and best-selling author Mel Robbins will be dazzling attendees.

The VIP Network Lounge and VIP Access are also available for any attendees who want to connect with and strategize with top professionals with upscale conference benefits. There will be countless exhibitor booths available, as well, representing some of the biggest brands and best events industry providers from New York City and beyond. Attendees can benefit from valuable partnerships, business-building workshops, and All-Access Tickets for a fully immersive conference experience.

Anyone who may be interested in securing sponsorships for The Event Planner Expo 2022 and 10-Year Anniversary Celebration should contact the EMRG Media Team. The Event Planner Expo 2022 has multi-level tickets available now.

To inquire about available exhibitor space or for more information, visit: www.TheEventPlannerExpo.com

Contact:

Jessica Stewart

212-254-3700

[email protected]

SOURCE EMRG Media