Emry Health Partners with Empara to Launch AI-Enabled Tech to Support BillAssist Service for Lowering Employees' Healthcare Costs

Healthcare costs have become increasingly unaffordable for more and more people, even those who have insurance through their employer. Premiums for high-deductible health plans have increased by 21% in the last 10 years and deductibles are now, on average, $2,500-$10,000 while the coverage they provide has decreased, placing more cost burden on employees. And beyond premiums, out-of-pocket costs have also been rising. A study from KFF found that the average deductible amount has increased more than 53% in the last 10 years.

"Millions of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck, and high-cost medical bills have the potential to be financially devastating," says Derek Fitteron, president of Emry.

Many Americans, including 53% of employees from households earning less than $100,000 annually, are unaware of the existence of hospital financial assistance programs, which offer free or discounted care to eligible patients. BillAssist, available in multiple languages both in the app and with human support, helps users quickly determine eligibility and apply directly to the section 501(r) financial assistance policies at their healthcare system.

If they qualify, up to 100% of their out-of-pocket expenses may be written off by the hospital. If they don't qualify, or receive only a partial discount, Emry negotiates directly with providers to settle at a reduced cost for the patient. Emry can also negotiate manageable payment plans for the remaining balance.

Billing errors are another source of unexpected costs, and it's estimated that more than 80% of medical bills contain them. Emry BillAssist provides a solution for identifying and resolving billing errors. Powered by Empara's AI Workflow Engine and seamless member app, the solution is also backed by a U.S.-based Emry Guide team, which offers personalized human support to patients. The combination of intuitive automation and human touch ensures an efficient and compassionate approach to medical cost management.

As healthcare costs for employees increase, Emry BillAssist is an essential addition to any health benefit and is particularly effective for employer groups that offer HDHPs, ICHRAs, limited hospital benefit coverage, or that have large numbers of part-time or lower-wage earners. Additionally, even employees not covered by company benefits can utilize the solution to lower medical costs. Emry BillAssist ensures that employees receive the support they need, when they need it most, in the easiest way possible — simplifying the entire process and protecting them from the burden of medical debt.

"As healthcare costs continue to rise year over year, the burden on employers and their people has become unsustainable. Many programs exist to reduce costs for the employer groups, but the importance of reducing the financial burden on employees is becoming more and more urgent," says Nick McLaughlin, VP of BillAssist. "The vast amount of medical debt in this country is both staggering and at least partly avoidable."

About Emry Health

Emry Health is a benefit navigation company that helps employees understand and utilize their benefits appropriately and make cost-effective healthcare choices with better care outcomes. Through its best-in-class member engagement technology and healthcare concierge services, Emry develops solutions that assist employers and their employees in maximizing the value of their healthcare investments. Emry provides live benefit navigation experts as well as virtual assistants that help patients compare pricing in advance of procedures and diagnostics, resolve billing errors, apply for financial assistance programs, negotiate lower-cost bills and more. BenefitsPRO recognized Emry in the Humanizing Benefits category of its 2023 Luminaries Awards. Emry is part of Goodroot, a community of companies dedicated to improving access and affordability in healthcare. emryhealth.com

About Empara

Empara develops AI-enabled health engagement and automation technology designed to lower costs and improve outcomes with hyper-intuitive solutions that make healthcare easy, rewarding, and affordable. Empara's fully configurable AI Health Operating System (HealthAIOS™) consolidates systems and leverages powerful AI agent technology, helping benefit administrators grow their business while maintaining control and ownership of their unique solutions.

